Market Cap: $ 32.30M
Total Supply: $ 7.20B
Circulating Supply: $ 7.20B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 32.30M
All-Time High: $ 0.39417
All-Time Low: $ 0.00323513
Current Price: $ 0.00448504

BENQI (QI) Information BENQI is a decentralized non-custodial liquidity market protocol, built on Avalanche. The protocol enables users to effortlessly lend, borrow, and earn interest with their digital assets. Depositors providing liquidity to the protocol may earn passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an over-collateralized manner. Official Website: https://app.benqi.fi/

BENQI (QI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BENQI (QI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of QI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many QI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

