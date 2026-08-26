Ben the Dog Price Today

The live Ben the Dog (BENDOG) price today is $ 0, with a 3.88% change over the past 24 hours. The current BENDOG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BENDOG.

Ben the Dog currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 84,815, with a circulating supply of 999.89M BENDOG. During the last 24 hours, BENDOG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.074638, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BENDOG moved -0.90% in the last hour and +24.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Ben the Dog (BENDOG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 84.82K$ 84.82K $ 84.82K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 84.82K$ 84.82K $ 84.82K Circulation Supply 999.89M 999.89M 999.89M Total Supply 999,888,842.6395398 999,888,842.6395398 999,888,842.6395398

The current Market Cap of Ben the Dog is $ 84.82K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BENDOG is 999.89M, with a total supply of 999888842.6395398. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 84.82K.