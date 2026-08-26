Bejibun Price Today

The live Bejibun (BJBN) price today is $ 0, with a 1.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current BJBN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BJBN.

Bejibun currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 13,343.36, with a circulating supply of 999.07M BJBN. During the last 24 hours, BJBN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BJBN moved -- in the last hour and +21.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Bejibun (BJBN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.34K$ 13.34K $ 13.34K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.34K$ 13.34K $ 13.34K Circulation Supply 999.07M 999.07M 999.07M Total Supply 999,067,191.56417 999,067,191.56417 999,067,191.56417

The current Market Cap of Bejibun is $ 13.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BJBN is 999.07M, with a total supply of 999067191.56417. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.34K.