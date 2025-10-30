Beavers by CEDEN (BEAVER) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.71% Price Change (1D) -2.91% Price Change (7D) +14.34% Price Change (7D) +14.34%

Beavers by CEDEN (BEAVER) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, BEAVER traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. BEAVER's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, BEAVER has changed by -0.71% over the past hour, -2.91% over 24 hours, and +14.34% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Beavers by CEDEN (BEAVER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 990.14K$ 990.14K $ 990.14K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 990.14K$ 990.14K $ 990.14K Circulation Supply 6.72B 6.72B 6.72B Total Supply 6,723,257,311.0 6,723,257,311.0 6,723,257,311.0

The current Market Cap of Beavers by CEDEN is $ 990.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BEAVER is 6.72B, with a total supply of 6723257311.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 990.14K.