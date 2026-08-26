BasedAI Price Today

The live BasedAI (BASEDAI) price today is $ 0.01039047, with a 30.95% change over the past 24 hours. The current BASEDAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01039047 per BASEDAI.

BasedAI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 370,842, with a circulating supply of 35.67M BASEDAI. During the last 24 hours, BASEDAI traded between $ 0.00894098 (low) and $ 0.01582104 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 11.12, while the all-time low was $ 0.00362019.

In short-term performance, BASEDAI moved -0.33% in the last hour and -5.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.19K.

BasedAI (BASEDAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 370.84K$ 370.84K $ 370.84K Volume (24H) $ 1.19K$ 1.19K $ 1.19K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 370.84K$ 370.84K $ 370.84K Circulation Supply 35.67M 35.67M 35.67M Total Supply 35,669,420.0 35,669,420.0 35,669,420.0

The current Market Cap of BasedAI is $ 370.84K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.19K. The circulating supply of BASEDAI is 35.67M, with a total supply of 35669420.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 370.84K.