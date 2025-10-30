Balsa MM Fund (BMMF) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.075372 to $ 0.075525
24H Low: $ 0.075372
24H High: $ 0.075525
All Time High: $ 0.075544
Lowest Price: $ 0.070272
Price Change (1H): --
Price Change (1D): -0.18%
Price Change (7D): +0.47%

Balsa MM Fund (BMMF) real-time price is $0.075388. Over the past 24 hours, BMMF traded between a low of $ 0.075372 and a high of $ 0.075525, showing active market volatility. BMMF's all-time high price is $ 0.075544, while its all-time low price is $ 0.070272.

In terms of short-term performance, BMMF has changed by -- over the past hour, -0.18% over 24 hours, and +0.47% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Balsa MM Fund (BMMF) Market Information

Market Cap: $ 3.72M
Volume (24H): --
Fully Diluted Market Cap: $ 3.72M
Circulation Supply: 49.29M
Total Supply: 49,290,262.52985915

The current Market Cap of Balsa MM Fund is $ 3.72M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BMMF is 49.29M, with a total supply of 49290262.52985915. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.72M.