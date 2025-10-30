Baldor (BALDOR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 12.57 $ 12.57 $ 12.57 24H Low $ 14.64 $ 14.64 $ 14.64 24H High 24H Low $ 12.57$ 12.57 $ 12.57 24H High $ 14.64$ 14.64 $ 14.64 All Time High $ 23.5$ 23.5 $ 23.5 Lowest Price $ 9.84$ 9.84 $ 9.84 Price Change (1H) -0.35% Price Change (1D) -0.80% Price Change (7D) +8.82% Price Change (7D) +8.82%

Baldor (BALDOR) real-time price is $12.82. Over the past 24 hours, BALDOR traded between a low of $ 12.57 and a high of $ 14.64, showing active market volatility. BALDOR's all-time high price is $ 23.5, while its all-time low price is $ 9.84.

In terms of short-term performance, BALDOR has changed by -0.35% over the past hour, -0.80% over 24 hours, and +8.82% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Baldor (BALDOR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.28M$ 1.28M $ 1.28M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.28M$ 1.28M $ 1.28M Circulation Supply 100.00K 100.00K 100.00K Total Supply 100,000.0 100,000.0 100,000.0

The current Market Cap of Baldor is $ 1.28M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BALDOR is 100.00K, with a total supply of 100000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.28M.