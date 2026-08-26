balajis Price Today

The live balajis (BALAJIS) price today is $ 0, with a 12.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current BALAJIS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BALAJIS.

balajis currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 283,045, with a circulating supply of 1.00B BALAJIS. During the last 24 hours, BALAJIS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02405207, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BALAJIS moved +0.40% in the last hour and +33.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 125.47.

balajis (BALAJIS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 283.05K$ 283.05K $ 283.05K Volume (24H) $ 125.47$ 125.47 $ 125.47 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 283.05K$ 283.05K $ 283.05K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of balajis is $ 283.05K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 125.47. The circulating supply of BALAJIS is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 283.05K.