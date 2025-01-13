BabySOL Price (BABYSOL)
The live price of BabySOL (BABYSOL) today is 0.00385134 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BABYSOL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BabySOL Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.45K USD
- BabySOL price change within the day is -2.67%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the BABYSOL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BABYSOL price information.
During today, the price change of BabySOL to USD was $ -0.000105858148406341.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BabySOL to USD was $ -0.0015991048.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BabySOL to USD was $ -0.0021572483.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BabySOL to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000105858148406341
|-2.67%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0015991048
|-41.52%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0021572483
|-56.01%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BabySOL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.22%
-2.67%
-19.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
## What Is BabySOL (BABYSOL)? BabySol is a utility beverage token on the Solana blockchain, designed to mix consumables with the blockchain launched on the 22nd December 2023. BabySOL is a community-driven project, with no taxes or presale implemented. We have a decentralised store app where users will be able to buy our branded drinks from Q1 2024 onwards. The store includes the following features coming in: - The ability to buy our drinks using BABYSOL tokens - Oracles to fetch suitable beverage prices using the PYTH network - International shipping. Shipping abroad to almost any location Our beverages: - Comes in 4 flavors - Each can is labelled with a unique QR-code. Upon scanning the QR code, the user is given a gamified NFT ## How Many BABYSOL Coins Are There in Circulation? 69,420,000 ### Where Can I Buy BabySol token? BabySOL is available to buy on Raydium exchange, with several additional listings (including Jupiter and Orca) planned in the immediate future.
|1 BABYSOL to AUD
A$0.0062391708
|1 BABYSOL to GBP
￡0.0031195854
|1 BABYSOL to EUR
€0.0037357998
|1 BABYSOL to USD
$0.00385134
|1 BABYSOL to MYR
RM0.0172925166
|1 BABYSOL to TRY
₺0.1364529762
|1 BABYSOL to JPY
¥0.607741452
|1 BABYSOL to RUB
₽0.3917968182
|1 BABYSOL to INR
₹0.3319469946
|1 BABYSOL to IDR
Rp63.1367112096
|1 BABYSOL to PHP
₱0.2268054126
|1 BABYSOL to EGP
￡E.0.194685237
|1 BABYSOL to BRL
R$0.0235316874
|1 BABYSOL to CAD
C$0.0055459296
|1 BABYSOL to BDT
৳0.4719046902
|1 BABYSOL to NGN
₦5.989603968
|1 BABYSOL to UAH
₴0.1635664098
|1 BABYSOL to VES
Bs0.20412102
|1 BABYSOL to PKR
Rs1.0772968248
|1 BABYSOL to KZT
₸2.0420574948
|1 BABYSOL to THB
฿0.1337185248
|1 BABYSOL to TWD
NT$0.1275178674
|1 BABYSOL to CHF
Fr0.0035047194
|1 BABYSOL to HKD
HK$0.0299634252
|1 BABYSOL to MAD
.د.م0.0388600206