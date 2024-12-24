Autobahn Network Price (TXL)
The live price of Autobahn Network (TXL) today is 0.00204604 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 260.10K USD. TXL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Autobahn Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 43.10 USD
- Autobahn Network price change within the day is +2.44%
- It has a circulating supply of 127.12M USD
Get real-time price updates of the TXL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TXL price information.
During today, the price change of Autobahn Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Autobahn Network to USD was $ -0.0012197762.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Autobahn Network to USD was $ -0.0002576590.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Autobahn Network to USD was $ -0.000390730781582271.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.44%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0012197762
|-59.61%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002576590
|-12.59%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000390730781582271
|-16.03%
Discover the latest price analysis of Autobahn Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.15%
+2.44%
-13.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Autobahn Network is the first Layer 2 Optimistic Rollup for the BNB Smart Chain (formerly Binance Smart Chain). It's designed to run at lightning speed while minimizing fees, and benefits from the BNB Smart Chain which underlies it. For more information about the Autobahn Network, please visit https://autobahn.network.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 TXL to AUD
A$0.003273664
|1 TXL to GBP
￡0.0016163716
|1 TXL to EUR
€0.0019641984
|1 TXL to USD
$0.00204604
|1 TXL to MYR
RM0.0091867196
|1 TXL to TRY
₺0.0721024496
|1 TXL to JPY
¥0.321535186
|1 TXL to RUB
₽0.2071001688
|1 TXL to INR
₹0.1740975436
|1 TXL to IDR
Rp33.0006405412
|1 TXL to PHP
₱0.1197751816
|1 TXL to EGP
￡E.0.1045117232
|1 TXL to BRL
R$0.0126649876
|1 TXL to CAD
C$0.0029258372
|1 TXL to BDT
৳0.2447882256
|1 TXL to NGN
₦3.1721394952
|1 TXL to UAH
₴0.0860973632
|1 TXL to VES
Bs0.10434804
|1 TXL to PKR
Rs0.5707223976
|1 TXL to KZT
₸1.0684216276
|1 TXL to THB
฿0.0703019344
|1 TXL to TWD
NT$0.0668645872
|1 TXL to CHF
Fr0.0018209756
|1 TXL to HKD
HK$0.0158977308
|1 TXL to MAD
.د.م0.0206036228