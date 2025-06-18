What is Attention (ATTN)

ATTN (Attention Token) is a memecoin focused on rewarding real engagement in the crypto space. Built around the idea of “Proof of Attention,” it incentivizes users for contributions like analyzing trends, summarizing threads, or sharing useful content. While not officially part of Giverep, ATTN works in alignment with it to track and reward meaningful activity. Instead of relying on hype, ATTN uses behavioral on-chain data and social graphs to support a fair and transparent distribution model. The goal is to move beyond speculation and build a system where attention has measurable value.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Attention (ATTN) Resource Official Website

Attention (ATTN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Attention (ATTN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ATTN token's extensive tokenomics now!