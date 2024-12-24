Atlas USV Price (USV)
The live price of Atlas USV (USV) today is 14.93 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.58M USD. USV to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Atlas USV Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 76.53 USD
- Atlas USV price change within the day is +1.15%
- It has a circulating supply of 105.48K USD
During today, the price change of Atlas USV to USD was $ +0.170201.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Atlas USV to USD was $ +1.0253849350.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Atlas USV to USD was $ +0.7960437120.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Atlas USV to USD was $ +7.223990118757286.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.170201
|+1.15%
|30 Days
|$ +1.0253849350
|+6.87%
|60 Days
|$ +0.7960437120
|+5.33%
|90 Days
|$ +7.223990118757286
|+93.74%
Discover the latest price analysis of Atlas USV: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-6.04%
+1.15%
-24.66%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Atlas is building a DeFi base layer that turns the 2-dimensional (3, 3) game theory notation for a maximum positive outcome between participants into a 3-dimensional play, where in addition to users, the protocol itself also generates value for its users and the rest of the ecosystem. USV (Universal Store of Value) is the base layer token of Atlas. Unlike many other tokens in the DeFi ecosystem, USV is backed by the Atlas treasury, giving it an intrinsic, rising value also known as ""the book value"". Atlas USV's Treasury is made of 5 components: Stables, USV Liquidity, Passive Growth Tokens, Partner Tokens, and Other Atlas Layers. (1) Stables such as DAI and Frax are required to mint USV. (2) USV Liquidity Pool Tokens are offered through barter contracts and owned by the treasury. (3) The Passive Growth portfolio of tokens is managed by an engine that optimizes the portfolio's formula using a modified version of Markowitz's Optimal Portfolio Theory (Harry Markowitz, ""Portfolio Selection"" The Journal of Finance, 1952). This feature is coming soon. (4) Atlas USV is built to be the default backbone currency for DeFi. As such, Atlas expects major partnerships with other protocols that will benefit the treasury. (5) The Atlas Project will continue to release more layers with additional, distinct utilities and tokens that build on Atlas USV. The treasury will accumulate these tokens and capture value from these additional layers.
|1 USV to AUD
A$23.888
|1 USV to GBP
￡11.7947
|1 USV to EUR
€14.3328
|1 USV to USD
$14.93
|1 USV to MYR
RM67.0357
|1 USV to TRY
₺526.1332
|1 USV to JPY
¥2,346.2495
|1 USV to RUB
₽1,511.2146
|1 USV to INR
₹1,270.3937
|1 USV to IDR
Rp240,806.4179
|1 USV to PHP
₱874.0022
|1 USV to EGP
￡E.762.6244
|1 USV to BRL
R$92.4167
|1 USV to CAD
C$21.3499
|1 USV to BDT
৳1,786.2252
|1 USV to NGN
₦23,147.1734
|1 USV to UAH
₴628.2544
|1 USV to VES
Bs761.43
|1 USV to PKR
Rs4,164.5742
|1 USV to KZT
₸7,796.2967
|1 USV to THB
฿512.9948
|1 USV to TWD
NT$487.9124
|1 USV to CHF
Fr13.2877
|1 USV to HKD
HK$116.0061
|1 USV to MAD
.د.م150.3451