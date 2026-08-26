Aquabank bCircle Price Today

The live Aquabank bCircle (BUSDC) price today is $ 1.0, with a 0.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current BUSDC to USD conversion rate is $ 1.0 per BUSDC.

Aquabank bCircle currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 214,306, with a circulating supply of 214.23K BUSDC. During the last 24 hours, BUSDC traded between $ 0.999149 (low) and $ 1.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.031, while the all-time low was $ 0.984008.

In short-term performance, BUSDC moved +0.00% in the last hour and +0.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 496.77K.

Aquabank bCircle (BUSDC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 214.31K$ 214.31K $ 214.31K Volume (24H) $ 496.77K$ 496.77K $ 496.77K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 214.31K$ 214.31K $ 214.31K Circulation Supply 214.23K 214.23K 214.23K Total Supply 214,230.441701 214,230.441701 214,230.441701

The current Market Cap of Aquabank bCircle is $ 214.31K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 496.77K. The circulating supply of BUSDC is 214.23K, with a total supply of 214230.441701. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 214.31K.