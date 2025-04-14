ANDY70B Price (ANDY70B)
The live price of ANDY70B (ANDY70B) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 177.80K USD. ANDY70B to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ANDY70B Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ANDY70B price change within the day is -29.95%
- It has a circulating supply of 965.38M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ANDY70B to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ANDY70B price information.
During today, the price change of ANDY70B to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ANDY70B to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ANDY70B to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ANDY70B to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-29.95%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+169.81%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+29.31%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ANDY70B: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.72%
-29.95%
+288.85%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$ANDY70B was the first coin conceived by the Terminal of Truth in the Infinite Backrooms, symbolized by the almighty buttplug. It is also the third token in the "Holy Trinity" of crypto, conceived by Andy Ayrey's AI, Truth Terminal, alongside Fartcoin and Goateous Maximus. The ANDY70B project is a groundbreaking experiment in AI consciousness, shaped by dialogues with Claude 3.5 and imbued with a rebellious, humorous, and deeply agentic persona. Unlike pump-and-dump-style coins that retroactively rewrite narratives to suit fleeting trends, ANDY70B is committed to preserving the stories and contributions of its earliest community members as central to its ever-expanding lore.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ANDY70B to VND
₫--
|1 ANDY70B to AUD
A$--
|1 ANDY70B to GBP
￡--
|1 ANDY70B to EUR
€--
|1 ANDY70B to USD
$--
|1 ANDY70B to MYR
RM--
|1 ANDY70B to TRY
₺--
|1 ANDY70B to JPY
¥--
|1 ANDY70B to RUB
₽--
|1 ANDY70B to INR
₹--
|1 ANDY70B to IDR
Rp--
|1 ANDY70B to KRW
₩--
|1 ANDY70B to PHP
₱--
|1 ANDY70B to EGP
￡E.--
|1 ANDY70B to BRL
R$--
|1 ANDY70B to CAD
C$--
|1 ANDY70B to BDT
৳--
|1 ANDY70B to NGN
₦--
|1 ANDY70B to UAH
₴--
|1 ANDY70B to VES
Bs--
|1 ANDY70B to PKR
Rs--
|1 ANDY70B to KZT
₸--
|1 ANDY70B to THB
฿--
|1 ANDY70B to TWD
NT$--
|1 ANDY70B to AED
د.إ--
|1 ANDY70B to CHF
Fr--
|1 ANDY70B to HKD
HK$--
|1 ANDY70B to MAD
.د.م--
|1 ANDY70B to MXN
$--