Amulet Protocol Price (AMU)
The live price of Amulet Protocol (AMU) today is 0.00613574 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.77M USD. AMU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Amulet Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 127.78K USD
- Amulet Protocol price change within the day is -14.10%
- It has a circulating supply of 451.16M USD
During today, the price change of Amulet Protocol to USD was $ -0.001007287377925784.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Amulet Protocol to USD was $ +0.0019425433.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Amulet Protocol to USD was $ +0.0020785316.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Amulet Protocol to USD was $ -0.004805584748713559.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.001007287377925784
|-14.10%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0019425433
|+31.66%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0020785316
|+33.88%
|90 Days
|$ -0.004805584748713559
|-43.92%
Discover the latest price analysis of Amulet Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.32%
-14.10%
-31.40%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Amulet Protocol ("Amulet") is a decentralized risk protection protocol ("RPP") built for Rust-based ecosystems, supporting both Solana blockchain and EVM networks (Ethereum, Optimism, and Polygon zk-EVM). Amulet has designed an innovative and open risk protection model which not only effectively addresses the common challenges of existing decentralized RPPs, but also the whole decentralized risk protection sector.
