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The live Alpie price today is 0.731972 USD.PIE market cap is 347,670 USD. Track real-time PIE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Alpie price today is 0.731972 USD.PIE market cap is 347,670 USD. Track real-time PIE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Alpie Price (PIE)

Unlisted

1 PIE to USD Live Price:

$0.731967
$0.731967$0.731967
-0.32%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Alpie (PIE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:52:02 (UTC+8)

Alpie Price Today

The live Alpie (PIE) price today is $ 0.731972, with a 32.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current PIE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.731972 per PIE.

Alpie currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 347,670, with a circulating supply of 474.98K PIE. During the last 24 hours, PIE traded between $ 0.73172 (low) and $ 1.098 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 8.77, while the all-time low was $ 0.219933.

In short-term performance, PIE moved +0.03% in the last hour and -12.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.43K.

Alpie (PIE) Market Information

$ 347.67K
$ 347.67K$ 347.67K

$ 7.43K
$ 7.43K$ 7.43K

$ 347.67K
$ 347.67K$ 347.67K

474.98K
474.98K 474.98K

474,978.459062
474,978.459062 474,978.459062

The current Market Cap of Alpie is $ 347.67K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.43K. The circulating supply of PIE is 474.98K, with a total supply of 474978.459062. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 347.67K.

Alpie Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.73172
$ 0.73172$ 0.73172
24H Low
$ 1.098
$ 1.098$ 1.098
24H High

$ 0.73172
$ 0.73172$ 0.73172

$ 1.098
$ 1.098$ 1.098

$ 8.77
$ 8.77$ 8.77

$ 0.219933
$ 0.219933$ 0.219933

+0.03%

-32.20%

-12.79%

-12.79%

Price Prediction for Alpie

Alpie (PIE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PIE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Alpie (PIE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Alpie could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Alpie will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PIE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Alpie Price Prediction.

What is Alpie (PIE)

PIE is the ecosystem token associated with Alpie, a product developed by 169pi. 169Pi focuses on building complete artificial intelligence infrastructure that supports the development, deployment, and operation of AI systems in real-world environments. The project is designed to enable organizations, enterprises, and institutions to work with AI models, tooling, and workflows in a structured, scalable, and compliant manner.

PIE exists as a utility component within the broader Alpie ecosystem, supporting coordination, access, and participation across platform services. The project emphasizes long-term infrastructure development rather than short-term speculative use cases.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Alpie

What is the current price of Alpie?

The live price of Alpie (PIE) is $0.731972 USD. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Alpie positioned in the market?

Alpie currently sits at market rank #3913, supported by a market capitalization of $347670. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of PIE?

The circulating supply of PIE is 474978.459062 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Alpie?

During the last 24 hours, Alpie traded within a range of $0.73172 (24-hour low) and $1.098 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Alpie from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Alpie reached an all-time high of $8.77, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is $0.219933. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is PIE trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is $--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Alpie?

The current price movement of -32.20% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,Orynth Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Alpie

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:52:02 (UTC+8)

Alpie (PIE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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