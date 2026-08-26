AIxBET Price Today

The live AIxBET ($AXB) price today is $ 0, with a 0.97% change over the past 24 hours. The current $AXB to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $AXB.

AIxBET currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 95,854, with a circulating supply of 173.08M $AXB. During the last 24 hours, $AXB traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00623622, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $AXB moved -- in the last hour and +24.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 21.28.

AIxBET ($AXB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 95.85K$ 95.85K $ 95.85K Volume (24H) $ 21.28$ 21.28 $ 21.28 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 553.82K$ 553.82K $ 553.82K Circulation Supply 173.08M 173.08M 173.08M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of AIxBET is $ 95.85K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 21.28. The circulating supply of $AXB is 173.08M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 553.82K.