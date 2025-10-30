AiTradeusMaximus (AIM) Price Information (USD)

AiTradeusMaximus (AIM) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, AIM traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. AIM's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, AIM has changed by +0.38% over the past hour, -1.66% over 24 hours, and +12.59% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

AiTradeusMaximus (AIM) Market Information

The current Market Cap of AiTradeusMaximus is $ 65.68K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AIM is 700.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 93.83K.