Aipets Price (AIPETS)
The live price of Aipets (AIPETS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 21.49K USD. AIPETS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aipets Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 52.09 USD
- Aipets price change within the day is +0.44%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the AIPETS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AIPETS price information.
During today, the price change of Aipets to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aipets to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aipets to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aipets to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.44%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-18.76%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-24.24%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Aipets: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.42%
+0.44%
-11.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AIPETS SOLANA This is where digital pets bring joy and rewards on the Solana blockchain. Companionship: Each AI Pet is unique and brings joy to users life; sharing their love and care for their pets. Eco-Friendly: Our platform is powered by cutting edge blockchain technology, making it fast and environmentally friendly. Adopt an AI Pet and make a positive impact. A portion of proceeds supports animal welfare initiatives. Blockchain has no heart, and is not fun hence AIPETS offers a simple web app combining pets and crypto. This is an effort to bring heartfelt connection on chain. Team: No team allocation Liquidity Pool (LP): 90% of supply Ecosystem Fund Marketing/CEX: 10% No Tax Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 units No Inflation: Token supply won’t increase. Deflation: Token supply will decrease through buyback and burn. Revenue: 20% for buyback and burn, 79% for development, 1% to animal welfare charity and initiatives. Revenue will be generated through pet generation and management fees.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AIPETS to AUD
A$--
|1 AIPETS to GBP
￡--
|1 AIPETS to EUR
€--
|1 AIPETS to USD
$--
|1 AIPETS to MYR
RM--
|1 AIPETS to TRY
₺--
|1 AIPETS to JPY
¥--
|1 AIPETS to RUB
₽--
|1 AIPETS to INR
₹--
|1 AIPETS to IDR
Rp--
|1 AIPETS to PHP
₱--
|1 AIPETS to EGP
￡E.--
|1 AIPETS to BRL
R$--
|1 AIPETS to CAD
C$--
|1 AIPETS to BDT
৳--
|1 AIPETS to NGN
₦--
|1 AIPETS to UAH
₴--
|1 AIPETS to VES
Bs--
|1 AIPETS to PKR
Rs--
|1 AIPETS to KZT
₸--
|1 AIPETS to THB
฿--
|1 AIPETS to TWD
NT$--
|1 AIPETS to CHF
Fr--
|1 AIPETS to HKD
HK$--
|1 AIPETS to MAD
.د.م--