Aipets (AIPETS) Information

AIPETS SOLANA This is where digital pets bring joy and rewards on the Solana blockchain. Companionship: Each AI Pet is unique and brings joy to users life; sharing their love and care for their pets. Eco-Friendly: Our platform is powered by cutting edge blockchain technology, making it fast and environmentally friendly. Adopt an AI Pet and make a positive impact. A portion of proceeds supports animal welfare initiatives. Blockchain has no heart, and is not fun hence AIPETS offers a simple web app combining pets and crypto. This is an effort to bring heartfelt connection on chain.

Team: No team allocation Liquidity Pool (LP): 90% of supply Ecosystem Fund Marketing/CEX: 10% No Tax Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 units No Inflation: Token supply won’t increase. Deflation: Token supply will decrease through buyback and burn. Revenue: 20% for buyback and burn, 79% for development, 1% to animal welfare charity and initiatives. Revenue will be generated through pet generation and management fees.