AicroStrategy Price (AISTR)
The live price of AicroStrategy (AISTR) today is 0.00637245 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 7.01M USD. AISTR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AicroStrategy Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 618.12K USD
- AicroStrategy price change within the day is +125.13%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.10B USD
During today, the price change of AicroStrategy to USD was $ +0.00354192.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AicroStrategy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AicroStrategy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AicroStrategy to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00354192
|+125.13%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of AicroStrategy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-15.88%
+125.13%
+239.68%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
We are bringing MicroStrategy onchain, to the new hub of Ethereum defi - Base. AicroStrategy is an AI first hedge fund that will leverage cbBTC holdings to maximize exposure to Bitcoin. Raised funds will be used to buy cbBTC and those Bitcoin will be deployed to carefully chosen defi protocols to maximize safety and leverage. Our initial plan is to deposit to Aave, borrow USDC, buy more cbBTC and repeat the process. Our AI powered algorithms will determine the optimal leverage ratios to execute our plan.
