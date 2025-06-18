AI Factory Price (SN80)
The live price of AI Factory (SN80) today is 0.655496 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 520.05K USD. SN80 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AI Factory Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- AI Factory price change within the day is -3.26%
- It has a circulating supply of 793.38K USD
During today, the price change of AI Factory to USD was $ -0.0221183453232365.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AI Factory to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AI Factory to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AI Factory to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0221183453232365
|-3.26%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of AI Factory: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.62%
-3.26%
-16.73%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 SN80 to VND
₫17,249.37724
|1 SN80 to AUD
A$1.00290888
|1 SN80 to GBP
￡0.48506704
|1 SN80 to EUR
€0.56372656
|1 SN80 to USD
$0.655496
|1 SN80 to MYR
RM2.77930304
|1 SN80 to TRY
₺25.90520192
|1 SN80 to JPY
¥95.02070016
|1 SN80 to RUB
₽51.44988104
|1 SN80 to INR
₹56.56274984
|1 SN80 to IDR
Rp10,745.83434624
|1 SN80 to KRW
₩899.17008304
|1 SN80 to PHP
₱37.29116744
|1 SN80 to EGP
￡E.32.85345952
|1 SN80 to BRL
R$3.59867304
|1 SN80 to CAD
C$0.89147456
|1 SN80 to BDT
৳80.12783104
|1 SN80 to NGN
₦1,011.5614272
|1 SN80 to UAH
₴27.22274888
|1 SN80 to VES
Bs66.860592
|1 SN80 to PKR
Rs185.68890688
|1 SN80 to KZT
₸339.98611032
|1 SN80 to THB
฿21.34950472
|1 SN80 to TWD
NT$19.36335184
|1 SN80 to AED
د.إ2.40567032
|1 SN80 to CHF
Fr0.53095176
|1 SN80 to HKD
HK$5.13908864
|1 SN80 to MAD
.د.م5.97156856
|1 SN80 to MXN
$12.44786904