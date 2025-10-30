AI Dev Agent (AIDEV) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00145532 24H High $ 0.00161383 All Time High $ 0.00782371 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.01% Price Change (1D) -9.80% Price Change (7D) +2.83%

AI Dev Agent (AIDEV) real-time price is $0.00145545. Over the past 24 hours, AIDEV traded between a low of $ 0.00145532 and a high of $ 0.00161383, showing active market volatility. AIDEV's all-time high price is $ 0.00782371, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, AIDEV has changed by +0.01% over the past hour, -9.80% over 24 hours, and +2.83% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

AI Dev Agent (AIDEV) Market Information

Market Cap $ 113.06K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 582.18K Circulation Supply 77.68M Total Supply 400,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of AI Dev Agent is $ 113.06K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AIDEV is 77.68M, with a total supply of 400000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 582.18K.