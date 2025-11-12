AI Dev Agent is an AI-powered, no-code platform that enables users to create fully functional digital products, including websites, games, apps, and more, using only natural language prompts. It automates the most time-consuming aspects of development, removing the need for traditional coding skills. Every project launched through the platform can issue its own token, paired to $AIDEV, allowing creators to establish independent economies and raise funds like Web3-native startups. The platform is backed by a strong network of strategic partners, including GameSwift and Cookie3, providing technical and ecosystem support.