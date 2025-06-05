AI Innovation Shouldn't Be Centralized The AI revolution is here, but ownership remains centralized. AIAF changes this by enabling true ownership and monetization of AI agents through advanced blockchain technology and hybrid compute infrastructure 100% Decentralized Ownership Enterprise-Grade Performance Hybrid Compute Network Powering the AI Agent Economy True Digital Ownership Mint your AI agents as NFTs on the blockchain. Full control, real ownership, transparent governance. Build Your AI Agents Create powerful AI agents using our no-code platform. Deploy custom solutions with enterprise-grade capabilities. Enterprise-Grade Infrastructure Deploy on our hybrid compute network combining professional GPU farms with decentralized nodes Multiple Revenue Streams Generate revenue through agent subscriptions, API access, or direct sales in our marketplace. Built for the Future AIAF combines cutting-edge blockchain technology with advanced AI infrastructure to create a new paradigm in AI ownership and monetization Hybrid Compute Network zkSync Era Integration Dynamic NFT System Decentralized Governance

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.