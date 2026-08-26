AgriDex Price Today

The live AgriDex (AGRI) price today is $ 0, with a 2.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current AGRI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AGRI.

AgriDex currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 161,982, with a circulating supply of 283.33M AGRI. During the last 24 hours, AGRI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.176146, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AGRI moved +0.27% in the last hour and +7.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 100.01.

AgriDex (AGRI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 161.98K$ 161.98K $ 161.98K Volume (24H) $ 100.01$ 100.01 $ 100.01 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 571.70K$ 571.70K $ 571.70K Circulation Supply 283.33M 283.33M 283.33M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of AgriDex is $ 161.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 100.01. The circulating supply of AGRI is 283.33M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 571.70K.