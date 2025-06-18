Agent Virtual Machine Price (AVM)
The live price of Agent Virtual Machine (AVM) today is 0.265993 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 13.55M USD. AVM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Agent Virtual Machine Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Agent Virtual Machine price change within the day is -2.52%
- It has a circulating supply of 51.65M USD
During today, the price change of Agent Virtual Machine to USD was $ -0.0068824905417877.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Agent Virtual Machine to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Agent Virtual Machine to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Agent Virtual Machine to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0068824905417877
|-2.52%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Agent Virtual Machine: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+4.37%
-2.52%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
VM (Agent Virtual Machine) is the runtime layer for the agent economy: a secure, scalable compute protocol that turns agent outputs into real-world execution. It bridges large language models (LLMs) and code execution, allowing agents to autonomously run scripts, process data, and interact with systems without infrastructure overhead. Powered by MCP, it enables trustless, high-throughput code execution with zero DevOps.
