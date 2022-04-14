Agent Virtual Machine (AVM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Agent Virtual Machine (AVM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Agent Virtual Machine (AVM) Information VM (Agent Virtual Machine) is the runtime layer for the agent economy: a secure, scalable compute protocol that turns agent outputs into real-world execution. It bridges large language models (LLMs) and code execution, allowing agents to autonomously run scripts, process data, and interact with systems without infrastructure overhead. Powered by MCP, it enables trustless, high-throughput code execution with zero DevOps. Official Website: https://www.avm.codes/ Buy AVM Now!

Agent Virtual Machine (AVM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 12.87M
Total Supply: $ 100.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 53.15M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 24.22M
All-Time High: $ 0.340063
All-Time Low: $ 0.138857
Current Price: $ 0.242246

Agent Virtual Machine (AVM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Agent Virtual Machine (AVM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AVM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AVM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AVM's tokenomics, explore AVM token's live price!

