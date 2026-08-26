AgenC Price Today

The live AgenC (AGENC) price today is $ 0, with a 5.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current AGENC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AGENC.

AgenC currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 738,456, with a circulating supply of 999.95M AGENC. During the last 24 hours, AGENC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00354655, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AGENC moved -0.48% in the last hour and +19.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 46.86K.

AgenC (AGENC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 738.46K$ 738.46K $ 738.46K Volume (24H) $ 46.86K$ 46.86K $ 46.86K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 738.46K$ 738.46K $ 738.46K Circulation Supply 999.95M 999.95M 999.95M Total Supply 999,953,724.461897 999,953,724.461897 999,953,724.461897

The current Market Cap of AgenC is $ 738.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 46.86K. The circulating supply of AGENC is 999.95M, with a total supply of 999953724.461897. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 738.46K.