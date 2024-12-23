Aether Games Price (AEG)
The live price of Aether Games (AEG) today is 0.01026339 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.53M USD. AEG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aether Games Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 73.57K USD
- Aether Games price change within the day is -5.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 246.25M USD
Get real-time price updates of the AEG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AEG price information.
During today, the price change of Aether Games to USD was $ -0.00054804601534611.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aether Games to USD was $ +0.0063863749.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aether Games to USD was $ +0.0015086115.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aether Games to USD was $ -0.002249940506697708.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00054804601534611
|-5.06%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0063863749
|+62.22%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0015086115
|+14.70%
|90 Days
|$ -0.002249940506697708
|-17.98%
Discover the latest price analysis of Aether Games: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.36%
-5.06%
-3.61%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Aether Games is a transmedia development studio focused on creating immersive experiences through games, series and interactive AI technologies. Aether Games is not only enhancing the gaming experience, but is also empowering players in a way that is also inclusive of traditional gamers. Aether Games have secured the Exclusive Rights to develop the Official Online Trading Card Game for "The Wheel of Time" series. Products lineup Aether: Trading Card Game Aether is a Trading Card Game set in the dark fantasy universe. Players use a variety of Adventurers, Creatures and Cards, each with their own unique mechanics, to craft powerful new strategies. Players quest for new cards and battle each other for ranks and rewards, all while customizing their decks and cards to suit their individual playstyles. With real-time online battles, deep strategy, and expansive card sets, Aether offers an immersive and rewarding gaming experience. Aether Saga Fully CGI 3D cinematic dark fantasy series about Holda and Einar, immersing the audience into the world of Aether. Aether Saga is a captivating story set in a mystical Viking world, where ancient Norse mythology intertwines with magical elements. Cards of Eternity: The Wheel of Time Venture into the legendary world of "The Wheel of Time" with Aether Games' upcoming title "Cards of Eternity: The Wheel of Time". "The Wheel of Time" is an epic fantasy masterpiece by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson. Spanning 14 novels, it's a tale of magic, conflict, and destiny that has captivated millions worldwide. Its rich narrative and deep lore have made it one of the best-selling fantasy series ever, securing its place as a cultural phenomenon with a successful TV adaptation on AmazonPrime. Token Utility $AEG: Empowering Aether Games Ecosystem
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AEG to AUD
A$0.016421424
|1 AEG to GBP
￡0.0081080781
|1 AEG to EUR
€0.0098528544
|1 AEG to USD
$0.01026339
|1 AEG to MYR
RM0.0460826211
|1 AEG to TRY
₺0.3613739619
|1 AEG to JPY
¥1.612378569
|1 AEG to RUB
₽1.0378339968
|1 AEG to INR
₹0.873414489
|1 AEG to IDR
Rp165.5385252117
|1 AEG to PHP
₱0.6006135828
|1 AEG to EGP
￡E.0.5241513273
|1 AEG to BRL
R$0.0633251163
|1 AEG to CAD
C$0.0147792816
|1 AEG to BDT
৳1.2279119796
|1 AEG to NGN
₦15.8875224522
|1 AEG to UAH
₴0.4318834512
|1 AEG to VES
Bs0.52343289
|1 AEG to PKR
Rs2.8628700066
|1 AEG to KZT
₸5.3594396241
|1 AEG to THB
฿0.3519316431
|1 AEG to TWD
NT$0.3357154869
|1 AEG to CHF
Fr0.0091344171
|1 AEG to HKD
HK$0.0797465403
|1 AEG to MAD
.د.م0.1033523373