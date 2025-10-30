ACORE AI Token (ACORE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00050998 24H High $ 0.00059376 All Time High $ 0.00387015 Lowest Price $ 0.00029139 Price Change (1H) +0.58% Price Change (1D) -6.32% Price Change (7D) -14.76%

ACORE AI Token (ACORE) real-time price is $0.00051453. Over the past 24 hours, ACORE traded between a low of $ 0.00050998 and a high of $ 0.00059376, showing active market volatility. ACORE's all-time high price is $ 0.00387015, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00029139.

In terms of short-term performance, ACORE has changed by +0.58% over the past hour, -6.32% over 24 hours, and -14.76% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ACORE AI Token (ACORE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 51.47K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 51.47K Circulation Supply 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ACORE AI Token is $ 51.47K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ACORE is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 51.47K.