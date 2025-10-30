Abuwtiyuw (ABU) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.01707611 $ 0.01707611 $ 0.01707611 24H Low $ 0.01867686 $ 0.01867686 $ 0.01867686 24H High 24H Low $ 0.01707611$ 0.01707611 $ 0.01707611 24H High $ 0.01867686$ 0.01867686 $ 0.01867686 All Time High $ 0.261831$ 0.261831 $ 0.261831 Lowest Price $ 0.00714313$ 0.00714313 $ 0.00714313 Price Change (1H) -0.04% Price Change (1D) -6.84% Price Change (7D) -6.74% Price Change (7D) -6.74%

Abuwtiyuw (ABU) real-time price is $0.01724915. Over the past 24 hours, ABU traded between a low of $ 0.01707611 and a high of $ 0.01867686, showing active market volatility. ABU's all-time high price is $ 0.261831, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00714313.

In terms of short-term performance, ABU has changed by -0.04% over the past hour, -6.84% over 24 hours, and -6.74% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Abuwtiyuw (ABU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 17.25K$ 17.25K $ 17.25K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 17.25K$ 17.25K $ 17.25K Circulation Supply 1.00M 1.00M 1.00M Total Supply 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Abuwtiyuw is $ 17.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ABU is 1.00M, with a total supply of 1000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.25K.