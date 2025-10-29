The live WEB3D price today is 0.08598 USD. Track real-time WEB3D to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore WEB3D price trend easily at MEXC now.The live WEB3D price today is 0.08598 USD. Track real-time WEB3D to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore WEB3D price trend easily at MEXC now.

WEB3D Price(WEB3D)

$0.08598
$0.08598$0.08598
-0.01%1D
WEB3D (WEB3D) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:33:45 (UTC+8)

WEB3D (WEB3D) Price Information (USD)

$ 0.07
$ 0.07$ 0.07
$ 0.11826
$ 0.11826$ 0.11826
$ 0.07
$ 0.07$ 0.07

$ 0.11826
$ 0.11826$ 0.11826

--
----

--
----

+1.16%

-0.01%

+145.65%

+145.65%

WEB3D (WEB3D) real-time price is $ 0.08598. Over the past 24 hours, WEB3D traded between a low of $ 0.07 and a high of $ 0.11826, showing active market volatility. WEB3D's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, WEB3D has changed by +1.16% over the past hour, -0.01% over 24 hours, and +145.65% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

WEB3D (WEB3D) Market Information

$ 429.90K
$ 429.90K$ 429.90K

$ 52.02K
$ 52.02K$ 52.02K

$ 17.20M
$ 17.20M$ 17.20M

5.00M
5.00M 5.00M

200,000,000
200,000,000 200,000,000

200,000,000
200,000,000 200,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of WEB3D is $ 429.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 52.02K. The circulating supply of WEB3D is 5.00M, with a total supply of 200000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.20M.

Track the price changes of WEB3D for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0000086-0.01%
30 Days$ +0.05098+145.65%
60 Days$ +0.05098+145.65%
90 Days$ +0.05098+145.65%
WEB3D Price Change Today

Today, WEB3D recorded a change of $ -0.0000086 (-0.01%), reflecting its latest market activity.

WEB3D 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.05098 (+145.65%), showing the token's short-term performance.

WEB3D 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, WEB3D saw a change of $ +0.05098 (+145.65%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

WEB3D 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.05098 (+145.65%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of WEB3D (WEB3D)?

Check out the WEB3D Price History page now.

What is WEB3D (WEB3D)

Web3 Decision is a next-gen AI ( (Logic Based & CL1 Human Neuron)-powered platform for real-time smart contract audits, token vetting, and KYC/KYB analysis — all with zero-code simplicity. Backed by logic-based AI, it connects real human neurons to nodes, enabling trust, compliance, and security across EVM, TON, and emerging Layer-1 ecosystems.

WEB3D is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your WEB3D investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

- Check WEB3D staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about WEB3D on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your WEB3D buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

WEB3D Price Prediction (USD)

How much will WEB3D (WEB3D) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your WEB3D (WEB3D) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for WEB3D.

Check the WEB3D price prediction now!

WEB3D (WEB3D) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of WEB3D (WEB3D) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WEB3D token's extensive tokenomics now!

Looking for how to buy WEB3D? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase WEB3D on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

For a more in-depth understanding of WEB3D, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official WEB3D Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About WEB3D

How much is WEB3D (WEB3D) worth today?
The live WEB3D price in USD is 0.08598 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current WEB3D to USD price?
The current price of WEB3D to USD is $ 0.08598. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of WEB3D?
The market cap for WEB3D is $ 429.90K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of WEB3D?
The circulating supply of WEB3D is 5.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of WEB3D?
WEB3D achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of WEB3D?
WEB3D saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of WEB3D?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for WEB3D is $ 52.02K USD.
Will WEB3D go higher this year?
WEB3D might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out WEB3D price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

