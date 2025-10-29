The live Illusion of Life price today is 0.003363 USD. Track real-time SPARK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SPARK price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Illusion of Life price today is 0.003363 USD. Track real-time SPARK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SPARK price trend easily at MEXC now.

Illusion of Life Logo

Illusion of Life Price(SPARK)

1 SPARK to USD Live Price:

$0.003373
-5.99%1D
USD
Illusion of Life (SPARK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:27:00 (UTC+8)

Illusion of Life (SPARK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00317
24H Low
$ 0.004077
24H High

$ 0.00317
$ 0.004077
--
--
+5.75%

-5.99%

+16.52%

+16.52%

Illusion of Life (SPARK) real-time price is $ 0.003363. Over the past 24 hours, SPARK traded between a low of $ 0.00317 and a high of $ 0.004077, showing active market volatility. SPARK's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, SPARK has changed by +5.75% over the past hour, -5.99% over 24 hours, and +16.52% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Illusion of Life (SPARK) Market Information

--
$ 75.23K
$ 0.00
--
--
SOL

The current Market Cap of Illusion of Life is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 75.23K. The circulating supply of SPARK is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

Illusion of Life (SPARK) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Illusion of Life for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00021492-5.99%
30 Days$ -0.010349-75.48%
60 Days$ -0.008777-72.30%
90 Days$ -0.001637-32.74%
Illusion of Life Price Change Today

Today, SPARK recorded a change of $ -0.00021492 (-5.99%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Illusion of Life 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.010349 (-75.48%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Illusion of Life 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SPARK saw a change of $ -0.008777 (-72.30%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Illusion of Life 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.001637 (-32.74%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Illusion of Life (SPARK)?

Check out the Illusion of Life Price History page now.

What is Illusion of Life (SPARK)

SPARK is an experimental project initiated by IllusionOfLife, centered on the narrative of “AI empowerment + community-driven growth,” aiming to create the first entrepreneurial virtual organism and explore the boundaries of AI storytelling.

Illusion of Life is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Illusion of Life investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SPARK staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Illusion of Life on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Illusion of Life buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Illusion of Life Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Illusion of Life (SPARK) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Illusion of Life (SPARK) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Illusion of Life.

Check the Illusion of Life price prediction now!

Illusion of Life (SPARK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Illusion of Life (SPARK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SPARK token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Illusion of Life (SPARK)

Looking for how to buy Illusion of Life? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Illusion of Life on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SPARK to Local Currencies

1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to VND
88.497345
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to AUD
A$0.00511176
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to GBP
0.00252225
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to EUR
0.00289218
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to USD
$0.003363
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to MYR
RM0.01405734
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to TRY
0.14111148
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to JPY
¥0.511176
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to ARS
ARS$4.83189114
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to RUB
0.26904
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to INR
0.29708742
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to IDR
Rp56.04997758
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to PHP
0.19747536
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to EGP
￡E.0.15903627
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to BRL
R$0.01799205
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to CAD
C$0.00467457
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to BDT
0.41105949
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to NGN
4.88095731
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to COP
$13.13671875
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to ZAR
R.0.05780997
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to UAH
0.14141415
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to TZS
T.Sh.8.262891
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to VES
Bs0.736497
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to CLP
$3.164583
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to PKR
Rs0.94944216
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to KZT
1.77748002
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to THB
฿0.10889394
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to TWD
NT$0.10307595
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to AED
د.إ0.01234221
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to CHF
Fr0.00265677
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to HKD
HK$0.02613051
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to AMD
֏1.2870201
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to MAD
.د.م0.03100686
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to MXN
$0.06211461
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to SAR
ريال0.01261125
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to ETB
Br0.5142027
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to KES
KSh0.43453323
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to JOD
د.أ0.002384367
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to PLN
0.01227495
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to RON
лв0.01472994
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to SEK
kr0.0316122
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to BGN
лв0.00564984
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to HUF
Ft1.12549521
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to CZK
0.070623
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to KWD
د.ك0.001029078
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to ILS
0.01092975
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to BOB
Bs0.0232047
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to AZN
0.0057171
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to TJS
SM0.0309396
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to GEL
0.00914736
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to AOA
Kz3.08249217
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to BHD
.د.ب0.001264488
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to BMD
$0.003363
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to DKK
kr0.02162409
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to HNL
L0.08834601
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to MUR
0.15305013
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to NAD
$0.05754093
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to NOK
kr0.03366363
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to NZD
$0.00581799
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to PAB
B/.0.003363
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to PGK
K0.01432638
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to QAR
ر.ق0.01224132
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to RSD
дин.0.33979752
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to UZS
soʻm40.51806297
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to ALL
L0.27966708
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to ANG
ƒ0.00601977
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to AWG
ƒ0.00601977
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to BBD
$0.006726
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to BAM
KM0.00564984
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to BIF
Fr9.947754
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to BND
$0.00433827
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to BSD
$0.003363
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to JMD
$0.53737377
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to KHR
13.50600978
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to KMF
Fr1.422549
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to LAK
73.10869419
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to LKR
රු1.02373083
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to MDL
L0.05703648
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to MGA
Ar15.0807009
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to MOP
P0.026904
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to MVR
0.0514539
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to MWK
MK5.83853793
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to MZN
MT0.21492933
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to NPR
रु0.47431752
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to PYG
23.850396
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to RWF
Fr4.879713
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to SBD
$0.02767749
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to SCR
0.0464094
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to SRD
$0.12994632
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to SVC
$0.02939262
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to SZL
L0.05754093
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to TMT
m0.01180413
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to TND
د.ت0.009873768
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to TTD
$0.02276751
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to UGX
Sh11.716692
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to XAF
Fr1.900095
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to XCD
$0.0090801
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to XOF
Fr1.900095
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to XPF
Fr0.343026
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to BWP
P0.04476153
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to BZD
$0.00675963
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to CVE
$0.3188124
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to DJF
Fr0.595251
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to DOP
$0.21583734
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to DZD
د.ج0.43537398
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to FJD
$0.00760038
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to GNF
Fr29.241285
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to GTQ
Q0.02572695
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to GYD
$0.7035396
1 Illusion of Life(SPARK) to ISK
kr0.417012

Illusion of Life Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Illusion of Life, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Illusion of Life Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Illusion of Life

How much is Illusion of Life (SPARK) worth today?
The live SPARK price in USD is 0.003363 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current SPARK to USD price?
The current price of SPARK to USD is $ 0.003363. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Illusion of Life?
The market cap for SPARK is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of SPARK?
The circulating supply of SPARK is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SPARK?
SPARK achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SPARK?
SPARK saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of SPARK?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SPARK is $ 75.23K USD.
Will SPARK go higher this year?
SPARK might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SPARK price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Illusion of Life (SPARK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC AMA Recap: How the X402 Open Payment Standard Is Transforming Crypto and AI-Payments

October 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SPARK-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SPARK
SPARK
USD
USD

1 SPARK = 0.003363 USD

Trade SPARK

SPARK/USDT
$0.003373
-6.01%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

