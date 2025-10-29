The live Lendr.fi price today is 0.0056 USD. Track real-time RWAL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore RWAL price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Lendr.fi price today is 0.0056 USD. Track real-time RWAL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore RWAL price trend easily at MEXC now.

Lendr.fi Price(RWAL)

1 RWAL to USD Live Price:

$0.0056
-20.36%1D
USD
Lendr.fi (RWAL) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:45:52 (UTC+8)

Lendr.fi (RWAL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0056
24H Low
$ 0.007715
24H High

$ 0.0056
$ 0.007715
--
--
-7.70%

-20.36%

-37.30%

-37.30%

Lendr.fi (RWAL) real-time price is $ 0.0056. Over the past 24 hours, RWAL traded between a low of $ 0.0056 and a high of $ 0.007715, showing active market volatility. RWAL's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, RWAL has changed by -7.70% over the past hour, -20.36% over 24 hours, and -37.30% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Lendr.fi (RWAL) Market Information

--
$ 4.58K
$ 5.60M
--
1,000,000,000
BSC

The current Market Cap of Lendr.fi is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.58K. The circulating supply of RWAL is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.60M.

Lendr.fi (RWAL) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Lendr.fi for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00143164-20.36%
30 Days$ +0.0036+180.00%
60 Days$ -0.0144-72.00%
90 Days$ -0.0144-72.00%
Lendr.fi Price Change Today

Today, RWAL recorded a change of $ -0.00143164 (-20.36%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Lendr.fi 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0036 (+180.00%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Lendr.fi 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, RWAL saw a change of $ -0.0144 (-72.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Lendr.fi 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0144 (-72.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Lendr.fi (RWAL)?

Check out the Lendr.fi Price History page now.

What is Lendr.fi (RWAL)

Lendr brings the world’s most familiar investments—stocks, ETF, gold, real-estate, and more—directly onto the blockchain as tokens with built in additional yield from market-neutral trading strategies. Lendr accomplishes this by creating the world's first liquid-staked real world asset tokens for any asset class that can be used anywhere in DeFi.

Lendr.fi is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Lendr.fi investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check RWAL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Lendr.fi on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Lendr.fi buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Lendr.fi Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Lendr.fi (RWAL) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Lendr.fi (RWAL) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Lendr.fi.

Check the Lendr.fi price prediction now!

Lendr.fi (RWAL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Lendr.fi (RWAL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RWAL token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Lendr.fi (RWAL)

Looking for how to buy Lendr.fi? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Lendr.fi on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

RWAL to Local Currencies

1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to VND
147.364
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to AUD
A$0.008512
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to GBP
0.0042
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to EUR
0.004816
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to USD
$0.0056
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to MYR
RM0.023408
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to TRY
0.234864
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to JPY
¥0.8512
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to ARS
ARS$8.045968
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to RUB
0.448
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to INR
0.495096
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to IDR
Rp93.333296
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to PHP
0.329448
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to EGP
￡E.0.264824
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to BRL
R$0.030016
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to CAD
C$0.007784
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to BDT
0.685552
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to NGN
8.139488
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to COP
$21.875
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to ZAR
R.0.096208
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to UAH
0.23548
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to TZS
T.Sh.13.7592
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to VES
Bs1.2264
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to CLP
$5.264
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to PKR
Rs1.573432
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to KZT
2.988216
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to THB
฿0.181384
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to TWD
NT$0.171472
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to AED
د.إ0.020552
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to CHF
Fr0.00448
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to HKD
HK$0.043512
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to AMD
֏2.14228
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to MAD
.د.م0.051576
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to MXN
$0.103432
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to SAR
ريال0.021
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to ETB
Br0.85792
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to KES
KSh0.724024
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to JOD
د.أ0.0039704
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to PLN
0.02044
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to RON
лв0.024528
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to SEK
kr0.052696
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to BGN
лв0.009352
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to HUF
Ft1.875384
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to CZK
0.1176
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to KWD
د.ك0.0017136
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to ILS
0.0182
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to BOB
Bs0.03864
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to AZN
0.00952
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to TJS
SM0.05152
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to GEL
0.015232
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to AOA
Kz5.132904
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to BHD
.د.ب0.0021056
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to BMD
$0.0056
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to DKK
kr0.036008
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to HNL
L0.147112
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to MUR
0.254856
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to NAD
$0.095816
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to NOK
kr0.056112
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to NZD
$0.009688
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to PAB
B/.0.0056
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to PGK
K0.023688
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to QAR
ر.ق0.020384
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to RSD
дин.0.565936
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to UZS
soʻm67.469864
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to ALL
L0.464184
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to ANG
ƒ0.010024
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to AWG
ƒ0.010024
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to BBD
$0.0112
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to BAM
KM0.009408
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to BIF
Fr16.6152
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to BND
$0.007224
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to BSD
$0.0056
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to JMD
$0.898688
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to KHR
22.489936
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to KMF
Fr2.3688
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to LAK
121.739128
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to LKR
රු1.704696
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to MDL
L0.09464
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to MGA
Ar25.339328
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to MOP
P0.0448
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to MVR
0.08568
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to MWK
MK9.722216
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to MZN
MT0.357896
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to NPR
रु0.789824
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to PYG
39.7152
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to RWF
Fr8.1256
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to SBD
$0.046088
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to SCR
0.07728
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to SRD
$0.221424
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to SVC
$0.048944
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to SZL
L0.095816
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to TMT
m0.019656
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to TND
د.ت0.0164416
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to TTD
$0.037912
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to UGX
Sh19.5104
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to XAF
Fr3.164
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to XCD
$0.01512
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to XOF
Fr3.164
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to XPF
Fr0.5712
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to BWP
P0.074536
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to BZD
$0.011256
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to CVE
$0.531552
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to DJF
Fr0.9912
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to DOP
$0.35952
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to DZD
د.ج0.724976
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to FJD
$0.012656
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to GNF
Fr48.692
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to GTQ
Q0.04284
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to GYD
$1.17152
1 Lendr.fi(RWAL) to ISK
kr0.6944

Lendr.fi Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Lendr.fi, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Lendr.fi Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Lendr.fi

How much is Lendr.fi (RWAL) worth today?
The live RWAL price in USD is 0.0056 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current RWAL to USD price?
The current price of RWAL to USD is $ 0.0056. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Lendr.fi?
The market cap for RWAL is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of RWAL?
The circulating supply of RWAL is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of RWAL?
RWAL achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of RWAL?
RWAL saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of RWAL?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for RWAL is $ 4.58K USD.
Will RWAL go higher this year?
RWAL might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out RWAL price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

