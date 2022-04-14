Mobox (MBOX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Mobox (MBOX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Mobox (MBOX) Information MOBOX is a platform where Gaming & Finance come together & create GameFi - where free to play & play to earn is a reality. Official Website: https://www.mobox.io/#/ Whitepaper: https://faqen.mobox.io Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x3203c9e46ca618c8c1ce5dc67e7e9d75f5da2377 Buy MBOX Now!

Mobox (MBOX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Mobox (MBOX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 30.89M $ 30.89M $ 30.89M Total Supply: $ 550.32M $ 550.32M $ 550.32M Circulating Supply: $ 500.32M $ 500.32M $ 500.32M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 33.98M $ 33.98M $ 33.98M All-Time High: $ 15.788 $ 15.788 $ 15.788 All-Time Low: $ 0.0365171005253819 $ 0.0365171005253819 $ 0.0365171005253819 Current Price: $ 0.06174 $ 0.06174 $ 0.06174 Learn more about Mobox (MBOX) price

Mobox (MBOX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Mobox (MBOX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MBOX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MBOX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MBOX's tokenomics, explore MBOX token's live price!

