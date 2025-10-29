The live KaratDAO price today is 0.0005893 USD. Track real-time KARAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore KARAT price trend easily at MEXC now.The live KaratDAO price today is 0.0005893 USD. Track real-time KARAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore KARAT price trend easily at MEXC now.

KaratDAO Logo

KaratDAO Price(KARAT)

1 KARAT to USD Live Price:

$0.0005893
$0.0005893$0.0005893
+0.05%1D
USD
KaratDAO (KARAT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:40:51 (UTC+8)

KaratDAO (KARAT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0005802
$ 0.0005802$ 0.0005802
24H Low
$ 0.0005899
$ 0.0005899$ 0.0005899
24H High

$ 0.0005802
$ 0.0005802$ 0.0005802

$ 0.0005899
$ 0.0005899$ 0.0005899

$ 0.05802041506845649
$ 0.05802041506845649$ 0.05802041506845649

$ 0.000463150077110209
$ 0.000463150077110209$ 0.000463150077110209

+1.48%

+0.05%

+0.71%

+0.71%

KaratDAO (KARAT) real-time price is $ 0.0005893. Over the past 24 hours, KARAT traded between a low of $ 0.0005802 and a high of $ 0.0005899, showing active market volatility. KARAT's all-time high price is $ 0.05802041506845649, while its all-time low price is $ 0.000463150077110209.

In terms of short-term performance, KARAT has changed by +1.48% over the past hour, +0.05% over 24 hours, and +0.71% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

KaratDAO (KARAT) Market Information

No.3005

$ 150.59K
$ 150.59K$ 150.59K

$ 56.43K
$ 56.43K$ 56.43K

$ 1.18M
$ 1.18M$ 1.18M

255.54M
255.54M 255.54M

2,000,000,000
2,000,000,000 2,000,000,000

1,997,249,433
1,997,249,433 1,997,249,433

12.77%

ZKSYNCERA

The current Market Cap of KaratDAO is $ 150.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.43K. The circulating supply of KARAT is 255.54M, with a total supply of 1997249433. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.18M.

KaratDAO (KARAT) Price History USD

Track the price changes of KaratDAO for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.000000295+0.05%
30 Days$ +0.0000019+0.32%
60 Days$ +0.0000643+12.24%
90 Days$ -0.0000128-2.13%
KaratDAO Price Change Today

Today, KARAT recorded a change of $ +0.000000295 (+0.05%), reflecting its latest market activity.

KaratDAO 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0000019 (+0.32%), showing the token's short-term performance.

KaratDAO 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, KARAT saw a change of $ +0.0000643 (+12.24%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

KaratDAO 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0000128 (-2.13%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of KaratDAO (KARAT)?

Check out the KaratDAO Price History page now.

What is KaratDAO (KARAT)

Karat leverages on-chain MPC and ZK technologies to create a sharable Web 2 & 3 ID data layer. Karat encrypts user data such as email and Twitter, links it to the user’s wallet, and stores it on IPFS. Users and nodes are then given the MPC private key, allowing them to completely decentralize control over all data access permissions. This infrastructure is intended to be the infrastructure of all future Dapps that require Web3 social, data indexing, advertising delivery, and login permission calls.

KaratDAO is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your KaratDAO investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check KARAT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about KaratDAO on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your KaratDAO buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

KaratDAO Price Prediction (USD)

How much will KaratDAO (KARAT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your KaratDAO (KARAT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for KaratDAO.

Check the KaratDAO price prediction now!

KaratDAO (KARAT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of KaratDAO (KARAT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KARAT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy KaratDAO (KARAT)

Looking for how to buy KaratDAO? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase KaratDAO on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About KaratDAO

How much is KaratDAO (KARAT) worth today?
The live KARAT price in USD is 0.0005893 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current KARAT to USD price?
The current price of KARAT to USD is $ 0.0005893. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of KaratDAO?
The market cap for KARAT is $ 150.59K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of KARAT?
The circulating supply of KARAT is 255.54M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of KARAT?
KARAT achieved an ATH price of 0.05802041506845649 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of KARAT?
KARAT saw an ATL price of 0.000463150077110209 USD.
What is the trading volume of KARAT?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for KARAT is $ 56.43K USD.
Will KARAT go higher this year?
KARAT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out KARAT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:40:51 (UTC+8)

KaratDAO (KARAT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

