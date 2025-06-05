What is Balance (EPT)

Balance is a next-gen AI+Web3 protocol and framework for social and gaming, seamlessly integrating AI technology, blockchain technology, and decentralized applications. By combining AI Agents (intelligent, adaptive digital companions) with Key Nodes, which govern and secure the network, Balance enables a highly interactive, decentralized ecosystem for entertainment, productivity, and beyond.

Balance Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Balance, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of EPT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Balance price prediction page.

Balance Price History

Tracing EPT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing EPT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Balance price history page.

How to buy Balance (EPT)

Looking for how to buy Balance? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Balance on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

EPT to Local Currencies

Balance Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Balance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Balance What is the price of Balance (EPT) today? The live price of Balance (EPT) is 0.007644 USD . What is the market cap of Balance (EPT)? The current market cap of Balance is $ 18.67M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of EPT by its real-time market price of 0.007644 USD . What is the circulating supply of Balance (EPT)? The current circulating supply of Balance (EPT) is 2.44B USD . What was the highest price of Balance (EPT)? As of 2025-06-05 , the highest price of Balance (EPT) is 0.0564 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Balance (EPT)? The 24-hour trading volume of Balance (EPT) is $ 1.09M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

