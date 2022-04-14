Balance (EPT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Balance (EPT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Balance (EPT) Information Balance is a next-gen AI+Web3 protocol and framework for social and gaming, seamlessly integrating AI technology, blockchain technology, and decentralized applications. By combining AI Agents (intelligent, adaptive digital companions) with Key Nodes, which govern and secure the network, Balance enables a highly interactive, decentralized ecosystem for entertainment, productivity, and beyond. Official Website: https://balance.fun/ Whitepaper: https://balancefun.gitbook.io/balance Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x3dc8e2d80b6215a1bccae4d38715c3520581e77c Buy EPT Now!

Balance (EPT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Balance (EPT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 11.45M $ 11.45M $ 11.45M Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 2.69B $ 2.69B $ 2.69B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 42.50M $ 42.50M $ 42.50M All-Time High: $ 0.0564 $ 0.0564 $ 0.0564 All-Time Low: $ 0.004002224196097702 $ 0.004002224196097702 $ 0.004002224196097702 Current Price: $ 0.00425 $ 0.00425 $ 0.00425 Learn more about Balance (EPT) price

Balance (EPT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Balance (EPT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EPT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EPT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EPT's tokenomics, explore EPT token's live price!

