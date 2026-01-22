The live Clippy price today is 0.001246 USD.CLIPPY market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time CLIPPY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Clippy price today is 0.001246 USD.CLIPPY market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time CLIPPY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!
The live Clippy (CLIPPY) price today is $ 0.001246, with a 149.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLIPPY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.001246 per CLIPPY.
Clippy currently ranks #3786 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 CLIPPY. During the last 24 hours, CLIPPY traded between $ 0.0005 (low) and $ 0.001793 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.002493578943262639, while the all-time low was $ 0.00005534295151714.
In short-term performance, CLIPPY moved -2.81% in the last hour and +149.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 27.61K.
Clippy (CLIPPY) Market Information
No.3786
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
$ 27.61K
$ 27.61K
$ 1.25M
$ 1.25M
0.00
0.00
999,999,890
999,999,890
999,999,890
999,999,890
0.00%
SOL
The current Market Cap of Clippy is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 27.61K. The circulating supply of CLIPPY is 0.00, with a total supply of 999999890. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.25M.
Clippy Price History USD
24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0005
$ 0.0005
24H Low
$ 0.001793
$ 0.001793
24H High
$ 0.0005
$ 0.0005
$ 0.001793
$ 0.001793
$ 0.002493578943262639
$ 0.002493578943262639
$ 0.00005534295151714
$ 0.00005534295151714
-2.81%
+149.20%
+149.20%
+149.20%
Clippy (CLIPPY) Price History USD
Track the price changes of Clippy for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
Period
Change (USD)
Change (%)
Today
$ +0.000746
+149.20%
30 Days
$ +0.000746
+149.20%
60 Days
$ +0.000746
+149.20%
90 Days
$ +0.000746
+149.20%
Clippy Price Change Today
Today, CLIPPY recorded a change of $ +0.000746 (+149.20%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Clippy 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000746 (+149.20%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Clippy 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, CLIPPY saw a change of $ +0.000746 (+149.20%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Clippy 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.000746 (+149.20%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Clippy (CLIPPY)?
AI-driven insights that analyze Clippy latest price movements, trading volume trends, and market sentiment indicators, delivering real-time updates to identify trading opportunities and support informed decision-making.
What factors influence Clippy's prices?
Several key factors influence Clippy (CLIPPY) token prices:
1. Market sentiment and social media buzz around the meme coin 2. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges 3. Community engagement and holder count growth 4. Overall cryptocurrency market trends and Bitcoin performance 5. Utility developments or partnerships announced 6. Whale movements and large transactions 7. Exchange listings and accessibility 8. Regulatory news affecting meme tokens 9. Influencer endorsements or mentions 10. Supply dynamics and tokenomics changes
Why do people want to know Clippy's price today?
People want to know Clippy (CLIPPY) price today for several reasons: trading decisions, portfolio tracking, market sentiment analysis, potential investment opportunities, and staying updated on this meme token's volatility. Real-time pricing helps traders time entries/exits effectively.
Price Prediction for Clippy
Clippy (CLIPPY) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CLIPPY in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Clippy (CLIPPY) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)
In 2040, the price of Clippy could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
How to buy & Invest Clippy
Ready to get started with Clippy? Buying CLIPPY is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Clippy. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Clippy (CLIPPY) Buying journey.
Step 1
Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC
First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4
Choose Your Tokens
With over 0.00 tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5
Complete Your Purchase
Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Clippy will be instantly credited to your wallet.
What can you do with Clippy
Owning Clippy allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximize your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens
Spot Trading
Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.
Futures Trading
Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.
MEXC Launchpool
Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.
MEXC Pre-Market
Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.
If Clippy were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2027, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future prices will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year analysis of potential Clippy prices and expected ROI.
How much is Clippy today?
The Clippy price today is $ 0.001246. Check our Price History Section to understand history for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days.
Is Clippy still a good investment?
Clippy remains an actively traded cryptocurrency with ongoing market participation and ecosystem development. However, crypto investments such as investing in CLIPPY are inherently volatile and should align with your personal risk tolerance. Always perform independent research (DYOR) and consider market conditions before making financial decisions and investment.
What is the daily trading volume of Clippy?
Clippy worth -- was traded on MEXC in the last 24 hours.
What is the current price of Clippy?
The live CLIPPY price is updated in real time based on global trading activity across major exchanges, including MEXC. Market prices fluctuate continuously due to changes in liquidity, trading volume, and overall sentiment. To view the most recent Clippy price in your preferred currency, visit CLIPPY Price for more information.
What affects the Clippy price?
The price of CLIPPY is influenced by several key factors, including overall market sentiment, trading volume, technological developments, and user adoption trends. Broader macroeconomic conditions such as interest rate changes, liquidity cycles, and regulatory signals—also play an important role in price movement.
To stay informed about real-time market shifts and project updates, visit MEXC News, for the latest analysis and crypto insights.
Which token has the highest trading volume on MEXC?
Below are the current top-traded tokens on MEXC by 24-hour trading volume. Prices and performance update continuously based on live market data.
Hottest Token
Price
Change
BTC
89,292.34
-1.10%
ETH
2,946.46
-1.87%
SOL
128.09
-1.80%
XMR
505.29
-2.23%
RIVER
51.9
+12.77%
Will Clippy price go higher this year?
Clippy price might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out Clippy (CLIPPY) price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
