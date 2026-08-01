143 Price Today

The live 143 (143) price today is $ 0, with a 13.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current 143 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per 143.

143 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 55,565, with a circulating supply of 986.20M 143. During the last 24 hours, 143 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, 143 moved -0.37% in the last hour and +75.66% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

143 (143) Market Information

Market Cap $ 55.57K$ 55.57K $ 55.57K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 55.57K$ 55.57K $ 55.57K Circulation Supply 986.20M 986.20M 986.20M Total Supply 986,199,300.0 986,199,300.0 986,199,300.0

The current Market Cap of 143 is $ 55.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of 143 is 986.20M, with a total supply of 986199300.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 55.57K.