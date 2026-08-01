0xMarkets Price Today

The live 0xMarkets (SN35) price today is $ 0.553983, with a 2.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current SN35 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.553983 per SN35.

0xMarkets currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 3,097,827, with a circulating supply of 5.59M SN35. During the last 24 hours, SN35 traded between $ 0.513441 (low) and $ 0.58238 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 7.18, while the all-time low was $ 0.00894457.

In short-term performance, SN35 moved -0.89% in the last hour and +22.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 794.79K.

0xMarkets (SN35) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.10M$ 3.10M $ 3.10M Volume (24H) $ 794.79K$ 794.79K $ 794.79K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.10M$ 3.10M $ 3.10M Circulation Supply 5.59M 5.59M 5.59M Total Supply 5,591,917.960199008 5,591,917.960199008 5,591,917.960199008

The current Market Cap of 0xMarkets is $ 3.10M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 794.79K. The circulating supply of SN35 is 5.59M, with a total supply of 5591917.960199008. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.10M.