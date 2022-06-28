Tokenomika TONCOIN (TON)
Informacje o TONCOIN (TON)
Apart from processing millions of transactions per second, TON blockchain-based ecosystem has all the chances to give rise to a genuine Web3.0 Internet with decentralized storage, anonymous network, DNS, instant payments and various decentralized services.
Tokenomika i analiza cenowa TONCOIN (TON)
Zapoznaj się z kluczowymi danymi o tokenomice i cenach dla TONCOIN (TON), w tym kapitalizacją rynkową, szczegółami podaży, FDV oraz historią cen. Sprawdź aktualną wartość i pozycję rynkową tokenu na pierwszy rzut oka.
Szczegółowa struktura tokenów TONCOIN (TON)
Zanurz się głębiej w to, jak tokeny TON są wydawane, przydzielane i odblokowywane. W tej sekcji podkreślono kluczowe aspekty struktury ekonomicznej tokena: użyteczność, zachęty i uprawnienia.
Toncoin (TON) is the native token of The Open Network (TON), a Layer-1 blockchain designed for scalability, high throughput, and decentralized applications. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply & Mining: TON launched with an initial supply of 5 billion tokens. In June 2020, 4.92 billion TON (~96.66% of the total supply) were pre-mined and placed into 20 Proof-of-Work (PoW) Giver smart contracts. These allowed anyone to mine TON by solving computational puzzles until June 28, 2022, when the mining phase ended and all tokens were distributed.
- Ongoing Issuance: After mining ended, TON transitioned to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) model. New tokens are issued as block rewards to validators, with an annual inflation rate of 0.6%. The network subsidizes block creation by adding TON to the reward pool: 1.7 TON per masterchain block and 1 TON per basechain block. The total reward pool per validation cycle is ~40,000 TON, which is less than 0.01% of the total supply.
Allocation Mechanism
- Mining Distribution: The vast majority of TON was distributed via PoW mining from the Giver contracts, promoting a fair and decentralized initial distribution.
- Current Distribution: As of late 2023, the top ten wallets hold ~62.8% of the total supply, with the largest wallet holding ~26.2%. There is no official, detailed public breakdown of allocations to the team, investors, or other stakeholders.
- No Public Sale: There is no evidence of a public ICO or token sale for TON after the SEC prohibited Telegram from issuing Grams to investors.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
TON serves multiple roles within the ecosystem:
|Use Case
|Description
|Transaction Fees
|Used to pay gas fees for all network transactions, including smart contracts and storage.
|Staking & Validation
|Required for running validators (min. 300,000 TON) and nominators (min. 10,000 TON).
|Governance
|Used for on-chain voting on proposals and network upgrades via the governance portal.
|Medium of Exchange
|Used for payments within the TON ecosystem, including dApps, DeFi, and Telegram services.
|DeFi & Incentives
|Used in liquidity pools, yield farming, and as rewards in incentive programs.
|Airdrops & Quests
|Distributed as rewards for on-chain activity, quests, and community engagement.
- Deflationary Mechanism: Since June 2023, 50% of all transaction and storage fees are burned, reducing circulating supply and introducing a deflationary pressure.
- Incentive Programs: The TON Foundation regularly launches incentive programs (e.g., 5 million TON for DeFi liquidity, 30 million TON for The Open League) to boost ecosystem growth, DeFi adoption, and user engagement.
Locking and Vesting Mechanisms
- Validator Staking: Validators must lock a minimum of 300,000 TON to participate in block production. Nominators can stake at least 10,000 TON to support validators and share in rewards.
- Lockup Tools: TON provides smart contracts (e.g., "The Locker") for voluntary token lockups, which can be used for vesting, team allocations, or community programs. These contracts can assign rewards for locking actions.
- Vesting Wallet Toolkit: A toolkit exists for teams to implement vesting schedules, though no official, detailed vesting schedule for team or foundation tokens has been disclosed.
Unlocking Time
- Mining Unlock: All PoW-mined tokens were unlocked and distributed by June 2022.
- Validator/Stake Unlock: Staked tokens are locked for the duration of the validation cycle (~18 hours) and can be withdrawn after the cycle ends.
- No Centralized Unlock Schedule: There is no evidence of a centralized, time-based unlock schedule for team, investor, or foundation allocations, as most tokens were distributed via mining.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Initial 5B supply via PoW mining (ended June 2022); ongoing 0.6% inflation for PoS rewards
|Allocation
|~96.66% via mining; no public sale; top 10 wallets hold ~62.8% of supply
|Usage
|Gas, staking, governance, payments, DeFi, airdrops, ecosystem incentives
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, DeFi liquidity mining, airdrops, quests, community programs
|Locking
|Validator/nominator staking, voluntary lockups, vesting toolkits
|Unlocking
|All mining tokens unlocked by June 2022; staking unlocks after each cycle (~18h)
|Deflation
|50% of transaction/storage fees burned since June 2023
Additional Notes
- Governance: TON holders can vote on proposals using either weighted balance or one-wallet-one-vote systems. DAO Spaces allow for custom governance structures.
- Transparency: While the initial mining and PoS mechanisms are transparent, there is no official, detailed breakdown of allocations to the team, foundation, or investors.
- Ecosystem Growth: TON’s DeFi TVL has grown exponentially, driven by DEXs like STON.fi and DeDust, and supported by large-scale incentive programs.
References to further reading and official documentation are available in the underlying sources.
Tokenomika TONCOIN (TON): Wyjaśnienie kluczowych wskaźników i przypadki użycia
Zrozumienie tokenomiki TONCOIN (TON) jest niezbędne do analizy długoterminowej wartości, trwałości i potencjału.
Kluczowe wskaźniki i sposób ich obliczania:
Całkowita podaż:
Maksymalna liczba tokenów TON, które zostały lub kiedykolwiek zostaną utworzone.
Podaż w obiegu:
Liczba tokenów dostępnych obecnie na rynku i w rękach publicznych.
Maksymalna podaż:
Twardy limit całkowitej liczby tokenów TON.
FDV (wycena w pełni rozwodniona):
Obliczona jako bieżąca cena × maksymalna podaż, dająca prognozę całkowitej kapitalizacji rynkowej, jeśli wszystkie tokeny są w obiegu.
Stopa inflacji:
Odzwierciedla szybkość wprowadzania nowych tokenów, wpływając na niedobór i długoterminowe zmiany cen.
Dlaczego te wskaźniki mają znaczenie dla traderów?
Wysoka podaż w obiegu = większa płynność.
Ograniczona maksymalna podaż + niska inflacja = potencjał długoterminowej aprecjacji cen.
Przejrzysta dystrybucja tokenów = większe zaufanie do projektu i mniejsze ryzyko scentralizowanej kontroli.
Wysokie FDV przy niskiej bieżącej kapitalizacji rynkowej = możliwe sygnały przewartościowania.
Teraz, gdy już rozumieszTON tokenomikę, poznaj cenę tokena TONna żywo!
