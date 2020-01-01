Zanurz się głębiej w to, jak tokeny PI są wydawane, przydzielane i odblokowywane. W tej sekcji podkreślono kluczowe aspekty struktury ekonomicznej tokena: użyteczność, zachęty i uprawnienia.

Overview

Pi Network is a decentralized cryptocurrency platform that enables users to mine Pi coins directly from their mobile devices. The project aims to build an inclusive peer-to-peer ecosystem powered by the Pi cryptocurrency, with a focus on accessibility, utility, and community-driven growth. The tokenomics of Pi are designed to incentivize network participation, ensure fair distribution, and support long-term ecosystem development.

Issuance Mechanism

Mining-Based Issuance:

Pi coins are primarily issued through a mobile mining process. Users, known as "Pioneers," earn Pi by contributing to network security and growth via app usage, node operation, and community engagement. The mining rewards are distributed based on individual and collective contributions, with the rate of issuance decreasing over time as the network matures.

Fixed Supply Cap:

The total supply of Pi is capped at 100 billion tokens, as outlined in the project's whitepaper. This cap is intended to prevent unchecked inflation and to provide a predictable monetary policy.

Allocation Mechanism

While Pi Network has not published a detailed allocation pie chart as seen in some other projects, the available information from the whitepaper and ecosystem updates suggests the following broad allocation structure:

Allocation Category Description Mining Rewards (Community) Majority of tokens distributed to users for mining and network participation Ecosystem Development Reserved for app developers, ecosystem incentives, and future growth Team & Foundation Allocated to the core team and foundation for ongoing development Reserves Held for unforeseen needs, partnerships, or future initiatives

Mining Rewards: The largest share is allocated to users who mine Pi, incentivizing early adoption and ongoing participation.

Ecosystem Development: A significant portion is reserved for supporting decentralized applications (dApps), partnerships, and ecosystem expansion.

Team & Foundation: A smaller allocation is set aside for the core team and foundation to fund development, operations, and long-term sustainability.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Utility:

Pi is intended to be used as a medium of exchange within the Pi Network ecosystem, powering transactions, payments for goods and services, and interactions with dApps.

Incentives: Mining Rewards: Users are incentivized to secure the network and invite others, with mining rates decreasing as the network grows. Node Operation: Running a node or contributing to network infrastructure yields additional rewards. Ecosystem Participation: Developers and users are rewarded for building and using dApps, further driving network activity.

Recent Developments:

The launch of the Open Network phase in February 2025 enabled external connectivity, allowing Pi to be used beyond the native ecosystem and increasing its utility.

Locking Mechanism

Token Lock-Up:

Pi Network employs a token lock-up mechanism to encourage long-term holding and network stability. Users can voluntarily lock a portion of their mined Pi for a set period, receiving higher mining rates or other incentives in return.

Lock-Up Incentives:

In 2025, Pi Network introduced a 200% token lock-up incentive to strengthen network stability, rewarding users who commit to longer lock-up periods.

Migration and KYC:

During the Enclosed Mainnet phase, users were required to complete KYC and migrate their balances to the Mainnet, with unclaimed or unverified tokens subject to lock-up or forfeiture.

Unlocking Time

Gradual Unlocks:

Pi tokens are unlocked and become transferable as users complete KYC and migrate to the Mainnet. The unlocking process is phased, with deadlines and grace periods to ensure fair participation.

Scheduled Unlocks: Short-Term: Over 215 million PI tokens were set to unlock in July 2025, with 13.3 million unlocking on July 11, potentially increasing sell pressure. Long-Term: Analysts expect the unlock rate to decrease significantly by 2028, potentially boosting scarcity and value.

Market Impact:

Large unlock events have historically led to increased selling pressure and price volatility. The absence of a token burning mechanism and concerns about centralization have also been cited as factors affecting price performance.

Recent Token Supply and Unlock Trends

Current Supply:

As of September 2025, the total supply of Pi is approximately 12.45 billion tokens, with the supply increasing gradually as mining and unlocks continue.

Unlock Events: April 2025: 2.3 million tokens unlocked on April 14, increasing to nearly 10 million by April 18. July 2025: Over 246 million tokens set to unlock, with 13.3 million on July 11.

Future Outlook:

The unlock rate is expected to decline over time, which may reduce sell pressure and support price stability if network adoption and utility continue to grow.

Summary Table: Pi Network Tokenomics

Aspect Details Issuance Mechanism Mobile mining, decreasing rewards, capped at 100B tokens Allocation Mechanism Majority to mining rewards, with portions for ecosystem, team, and reserves Usage/Incentives Payments, dApps, mining, node operation, lock-up rewards Locking Mechanism Voluntary lock-up for higher rewards, KYC migration lock-up, 200% lock-up incentive Unlocking Time Phased unlocks post-KYC, scheduled unlock events, declining unlock rate over time

Nuances, Risks, and Implications

Incentive Alignment:

The mining and lock-up mechanisms are designed to reward early and active participants, but may also concentrate supply among early adopters.

Unlock Risks:

Large scheduled unlocks can create significant sell pressure, leading to price volatility. The lack of a burning mechanism may exacerbate inflationary risks.

Centralization Concerns:

Criticisms have been raised regarding centralization and transparency, particularly around the absence of a public, detailed allocation chart and the role of the core team.

Long-Term Scarcity:

As the unlock rate declines and more tokens are locked or used within the ecosystem, scarcity may increase, potentially supporting price appreciation if demand grows.

Ecosystem Growth:

The success of Pi's tokenomics ultimately depends on the growth of real-world utility, adoption of dApps, and continued community engagement.

