OP (OP) tokenomics
OP (OP) Informasjon
Ethereum’s layer-two scaling solution Optimism introduced its new governance token OP for the Token House – one of the two hubs constituting the protocol’s new governance system, Optimism Collective. Early users of the network will be granted the opportunity to receive OP airdrops in Q2, 2022, which accounts for 5% of the asset’s total supply.
OP (OP) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Utforsk viktige tokenomics- og prisdata for OP (OP), inkludert markedsverdi, tilbudsdetaljer, FDV og prishistorikk. Forstå tokenets nåværende verdi og markedsposisjon med et raskt blikk.
Dybdegående tokenstruktur for OP (OP)
Dykk dypere inn i hvordan OP tokener utstedes, tildeles og låses opp. Denne delen fremhever viktige aspekter ved tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteverdi, insentiver og overdragelse.
Overview
Optimism (OP) is the native token of the Optimism Superchain, designed to align incentives, fund ecosystem growth, and facilitate decentralized governance. The tokenomics of OP are structured to support long-term sustainability, reward contributors, and ensure robust governance.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: OP is an ERC-20 token with an initial supply of approximately 4.29 billion tokens, which began circulating on May 31, 2022.
- Inflation: The protocol initially allowed for a 2% annual inflation rate, but as of May 2023, the inflation rate was set to 0%. The contract owner (MintManager) retains the ability to mint additional tokens, but this is subject to governance and has not been exercised since the inflation rate was set to zero.
Allocation Mechanism
The OP token supply is allocated as follows:
|Category
|Percentage
|Description
|Ecosystem Fund
|25%
|Incentivizes development and growth of the Optimism ecosystem via grants and funding.
|Retroactive Public Goods Funding (RetroPGF)
|20%
|Rewards public goods and contributors retroactively for their impact.
|User Airdrops
|19%
|Distributed in multiple waves to reward users for positive contributions and behaviors.
|Core Contributors
|19%
|Allocated to individuals who developed and maintain the protocol.
|Investors ("Sugar xaddies")
|17%
|Allocated to early investors and backers.
Airdrops: The first airdrop distributed 5% of the supply to nearly 250,000 addresses. Future airdrops (14% of supply) are reserved for users who positively impact the ecosystem.
Ecosystem Fund: Further divided into Governance Fund (5.4%), Partner Fund (5.4%), Seed Fund (5.4%), and Unallocated (8.8%).
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Governance: OP holders participate in the Optimism Collective’s bicameral governance system (Token House and Citizens’ House). Token holders can delegate voting power and vote on protocol upgrades, funding, and other key decisions.
- Ecosystem Incentives: OP is distributed to projects and users through grants, airdrops, and RetroPGF. These mechanisms reward both proactive and retroactive contributions to the ecosystem.
- Feedback Loop: Demand for OP blockspace generates sequencer revenue, which is then distributed via RetroPGF to contributors, creating a self-reinforcing cycle of growth and value creation.
Locking Mechanism
- Core Contributors and Investors: Allocations to these groups were subject to a one-year lockup from the initial circulation date (May 31, 2022), followed by linear vesting.
- Governance and Ecosystem Funds: Distributed on a seasonal schedule, with each season comprising multiple voting cycles. The release of funds is governed by the Token House and subject to periodic review and adjustment.
- Unallocated/Reserves: Reserved for future programs and may be distributed via private sales or new incentive programs, subject to governance approval.
Unlocking Time
- Airdrops: Distributed in multiple waves, with eligibility and timing determined by the Optimism Foundation.
- Contributor and Investor Allocations: One-year lockup followed by linear vesting.
- Ecosystem and Governance Funds: Released seasonally, with specific amounts and recipients determined through governance votes.
- RetroPGF: Distributed in rounds, with the Citizens’ House voting on recipients based on their past contributions.
Tokenomics Table
|Category
|Percentage
|Lockup/Vesting Details
|Usage/Incentive Mechanism
|Ecosystem Fund
|25%
|Seasonal release, governance-controlled
|Grants, project funding
|Retroactive Public Goods Funding (RetroPGF)
|20%
|Distributed in rounds, governance-controlled
|Rewards for past contributions
|User Airdrops
|19%
|Multiple waves, eligibility-based
|User incentives, ecosystem growth
|Core Contributors
|19%
|1-year lockup, then linear vesting
|Team and developer incentives
|Investors
|17%
|1-year lockup, then linear vesting
|Early backer incentives
Additional Notes
- Governance: All major allocations and unlocks are subject to on-chain governance, with OP holders able to delegate and vote.
- Security: The protocol employs multi-signature controls and a Security Council for critical upgrades and incident response.
- Future Adjustments: The OPerating Manual and governance structure are subject to periodic review and amendment, ensuring adaptability.
Optimism’s token economics are designed to create a sustainable, incentive-aligned ecosystem that rewards both current and future contributors, while maintaining robust governance and adaptability.
OP (OP) tokenomics: Forklaring av viktige målinger og brukstilfeller
Å forstå tokenomics bak OP (OP) er viktig for å analysere dens langsiktige verdi, bærekraft og potensial.
Viktige målinger og hvordan de beregnes:
Total forsyning:
Det maksimale antallet OP tokener som har blitt eller noen gang vil bli opprettet.
Sirkulerende forsyning:
Antall tokens som for tiden er tilgjengelige på markedet og i offentlige hender.
Maksimal forsyning:
Den harde grensen for hvor mange OP tokens som kan finnes totalt.
FDV (fullstendig utvannet verdivurdering):
Beregnet som nåværende pris × maksimal forsyning, som gir en projeksjon av total markedsverdi hvis alle tokener er i omløp.
Inflasjonsrate:
Reflekterer hvor raskt nye tokens introduseres, noe som påvirker knapphet og langsiktig prisbevegelse.
Hvorfor er disse beregningene viktige for tradere?
Høy sirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrenset maksimal forsyning + lav inflasjon = potensial for langsiktig prisøkning.
Transparent tokendistribusjon = bedre tillit til prosjektet og lavere risiko for sentralisert kontroll.
Høy FDV med lav nåværende markedsverdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nå som du forstår OPs tokenomics, kan du utforske OP tokenets livepris!
Hvordan kjøpe OP
Interessert i å legge til OP (OP) i porteføljen din? MEXC støtter ulike metoder for å kjøpe OP, inkludert kredittkort, bankoverføringer og peer-to-peer-handel. Enten du er nybegynner eller proff, gjør MEXC kryptokjøp enkelt og sikkert.
OP (OP) Prishistorikk
Å analysere prishistorikken til OP hjelper brukerne med å forstå tidligere markedsbevegelser, viktige støtte-/motstandsnivåer og volatilitetsmønstre. Enten du sporer rekordhøye nivåer eller identifiserer trender, er historiske data en viktig del av prisforutsigelse og teknisk analyse.
OP prisforutsigelse
Vil du vite hvor OP kan være på vei? Vår OP prisforutsigelsesside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske trender og tekniske indikatorer for å gi et fremtidsrettet perspektiv.
Hvorfor bør du velge MEXC?
MEXC er en av verdens ledende kryptobørser, og millioner av brukere verden over stoler på den. Enten du er nybegynner eller proff, så er MEXC den enkleste måten å gjøre kryptovaluta på.
Ansvarsfraskrivelse
Tokenomics-dataene på denne siden er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke nøyaktigheten. Vennligst gjør grundig research før du investerer.