Ondo (ONDO) tokenomics
Ondo (ONDO) Informasjon
The Ondo Foundation‘s mission is to usher in a new era of financial inclusivity and market efficiency through onchain institutional-grade financial products and services.
Ondo (ONDO) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Utforsk viktige tokenomics- og prisdata for Ondo (ONDO), inkludert markedsverdi, tilbudsdetaljer, FDV og prishistorikk. Forstå tokenets nåværende verdi og markedsposisjon med et raskt blikk.
Dybdegående tokenstruktur for Ondo (ONDO)
Dykk dypere inn i hvordan ONDO tokener utstedes, tildeles og låses opp. Denne delen fremhever viktige aspekter ved tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteverdi, insentiver og overdragelse.
Ondo Finance’s ONDO token is designed to support the protocol’s mission of bringing institutional-grade financial products onchain. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Standard & Supply: ONDO is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, with a maximum supply of 10 billion tokens.
- Creation Date: The token was created on April 28, 2022.
- Public Sale: In May 2022, ~198.88 million ONDO (~1.99% of supply) were sold in a Community Access Sale via CoinList, raising over $10 million. Sale prices were $0.03 (priority queue) and $0.055 (public access).
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount (ONDO)
|% of Max Supply
|Notes
|Ecosystem Growth
|~5.21B
|~52.11%
|For future airdrops, contributors, developers, educators, researchers, strategic roles
|Protocol Development
|3.3B
|33.00%
|For core contributors building infrastructure, products, and protocols
|Community Access Sale
|~198.88M
|~1.99%
|Sold via CoinList in May 2022
|Other (unspecified)
|Remaining
|~12.9%
|Not fully detailed in public disclosures
Note: As of Dec. 23, 2024, the Ondo DAO treasury does not hold the Ecosystem Growth allocation.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Governance: ONDO is primarily a governance token. Holders can submit and vote on proposals for Flux Finance (e.g., listing new assets, pausing markets, updating interest models, managing treasury).
- To submit a proposal: 100M ONDO must be delegated.
- For a proposal to pass: At least 1M ONDO must vote, and quorum must be met.
- Voting period: 3 days; 1-day timelock before execution.
- Ecosystem Incentives: ~52% of tokens are reserved for ecosystem growth, including future airdrops and rewards for contributors.
- Ondo Points Program: Tokenholders can earn points by holding ONDO, with bonuses for “diamond hands” (long-term holders). Points may be redeemable for future rewards.
- No Staking or Liquidity Provision: As of Dec. 23, 2024, there is no staking or liquidity provision mechanism for ONDO.
- No Profit or Capital Claims: ONDO does not confer rights to profits, capital, or legal claims on Ondo Finance entities.
Locking Mechanism
- Global Lock-Up: All ONDO tokens were initially subject to a global lock-up until January 18, 2024.
- Post-Lock-Up: After the “enableTransfer” function was called on Jan. 18, 2024, ONDO became transferable, marking its public launch.
Unlocking Time and Vesting
- Cliff and Vesting: Most allocations are subject to a one-year cliff from the public launch (Jan. 18, 2024), followed by three years of yearly vesting.
- Ecosystem Growth Allocation: ~5.21B ONDO is reserved for future distribution, but the specific vesting and unlocking schedule is not fully disclosed.
- Protocol Development Allocation: 3.3B ONDO (33%) is for core contributors, subject to the same cliff and vesting schedule.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|ERC-20, 10B max supply, created April 2022, public sale in May 2022
|Allocation
|52.11% Ecosystem Growth, 33% Protocol Development, 1.99% Community Sale, rest unspecified
|Usage & Incentives
|Governance, ecosystem rewards, Ondo Points, no staking/liquidity provision
|Locking
|Global lock-up until Jan. 18, 2024
|Unlocking & Vesting
|1-year cliff post-launch, 3 years yearly vesting
Additional Notes
- Bridging and Cross-Chain: Ondo Bridge enables native, cross-chain transfers of ONDO and RWA tokens, using Axelar and LayerZero for security and interoperability.
- Security: Transactions are secured by Ethereum. Ondo Bridge employs multi-layer validation and risk management.
- No Staking: There is no staking or liquidity provision mechanism as of the latest available data.
Ondo’s token economics are designed to incentivize long-term participation, governance, and ecosystem growth, with a strong emphasis on security and cross-chain operability. The majority of tokens remain locked or vesting, with a significant portion reserved for future ecosystem incentives.
Ondo (ONDO) tokenomics: Forklaring av viktige målinger og brukstilfeller
Å forstå tokenomics bak Ondo (ONDO) er viktig for å analysere dens langsiktige verdi, bærekraft og potensial.
Viktige målinger og hvordan de beregnes:
Total forsyning:
Det maksimale antallet ONDO tokener som har blitt eller noen gang vil bli opprettet.
Sirkulerende forsyning:
Antall tokens som for tiden er tilgjengelige på markedet og i offentlige hender.
Maksimal forsyning:
Den harde grensen for hvor mange ONDO tokens som kan finnes totalt.
FDV (fullstendig utvannet verdivurdering):
Beregnet som nåværende pris × maksimal forsyning, som gir en projeksjon av total markedsverdi hvis alle tokener er i omløp.
Inflasjonsrate:
Reflekterer hvor raskt nye tokens introduseres, noe som påvirker knapphet og langsiktig prisbevegelse.
Hvorfor er disse beregningene viktige for tradere?
Høy sirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrenset maksimal forsyning + lav inflasjon = potensial for langsiktig prisøkning.
Transparent tokendistribusjon = bedre tillit til prosjektet og lavere risiko for sentralisert kontroll.
Høy FDV med lav nåværende markedsverdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nå som du forstår ONDOs tokenomics, kan du utforske ONDO tokenets livepris!
Hvordan kjøpe ONDO
Interessert i å legge til Ondo (ONDO) i porteføljen din? MEXC støtter ulike metoder for å kjøpe ONDO, inkludert kredittkort, bankoverføringer og peer-to-peer-handel. Enten du er nybegynner eller proff, gjør MEXC kryptokjøp enkelt og sikkert.
Ondo (ONDO) Prishistorikk
Å analysere prishistorikken til ONDO hjelper brukerne med å forstå tidligere markedsbevegelser, viktige støtte-/motstandsnivåer og volatilitetsmønstre. Enten du sporer rekordhøye nivåer eller identifiserer trender, er historiske data en viktig del av prisforutsigelse og teknisk analyse.
ONDO prisforutsigelse
Vil du vite hvor ONDO kan være på vei? Vår ONDO prisforutsigelsesside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske trender og tekniske indikatorer for å gi et fremtidsrettet perspektiv.
Hvorfor bør du velge MEXC?
MEXC er en av verdens ledende kryptobørser, og millioner av brukere verden over stoler på den. Enten du er nybegynner eller proff, så er MEXC den enkleste måten å gjøre kryptovaluta på.
Ansvarsfraskrivelse
Tokenomics-dataene på denne siden er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke nøyaktigheten. Vennligst gjør grundig research før du investerer.