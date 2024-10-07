Sudeng (HIPPO) tokenomics
Sudeng (HIPPO) Informasjon
No cats, no dogs. Only $HIPPO, driven by the people.
Sudeng (HIPPO) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Utforsk viktige tokenomics- og prisdata for Sudeng (HIPPO), inkludert markedsverdi, tilbudsdetaljer, FDV og prishistorikk. Forstå tokenets nåværende verdi og markedsposisjon med et raskt blikk.
Dybdegående tokenstruktur for Sudeng (HIPPO)
Dykk dypere inn i hvordan HIPPO tokener utstedes, tildeles og låses opp. Denne delen fremhever viktige aspekter ved tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteverdi, insentiver og overdragelse.
Overview
sudeng (HIPPO) is a flagship memecoin on the Sui blockchain, inspired by the viral hippo "Su Deng." It is a community-driven project with a philanthropic angle, donating a portion of its revenues to wildlife conservation, notably supporting the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand. The token launched in 2024 and quickly gained traction within the Sui ecosystem, achieving notable liquidity and price milestones.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Type: Community-launched memecoin on Sui blockchain.
- Initial Distribution: The token was introduced during the 2024 memecoin boom, with liquidity established on Sui decentralized exchanges (DEXs).
- Supply Model: The specific total supply and emission schedule are not detailed in the available sources, but as a memecoin, it likely follows a fixed or pre-minted supply model typical of similar projects.
2. Allocation Mechanism
While detailed allocation tables are not provided in the public documentation, the following can be inferred from the project’s positioning and typical memecoin practices:
|Allocation Category
|Description
|Community/DEX Liquidity
|Majority of tokens likely distributed via DEX liquidity pools and trading.
|Philanthropy Fund
|A portion of revenues is allocated to wildlife conservation efforts.
|Team/Development
|Not explicitly stated, but community-driven management is emphasized.
|Marketing/Community
|Community engagement and meme propagation are core to the token’s growth.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use:
- Speculative trading and community engagement, as is standard for memecoins.
- Philanthropic impact: A portion of revenues supports wildlife causes, adding a unique utility and incentive for holders who value social impact.
- Incentives:
- Community participation and meme culture propagation.
- Potential for price appreciation driven by community hype and charitable initiatives.
- No explicit staking, governance, or DeFi utility is described, aligning with the memecoin ethos.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Locking/Unlocking:
- There is no evidence of a formal token locking or vesting mechanism for HIPPO (sudeng).
- As a memecoin, tokens are typically fully liquid upon launch, with no vesting for team or early contributors unless otherwise specified.
- The absence of a lock-up period is consistent with the project’s community-driven, open-access approach.
5. Unlocking Time
- Unlocking Schedule:
- Not applicable; tokens are presumed to be unlocked and freely tradable from launch.
- No vesting cliffs or gradual unlocks are mentioned in available documentation.
6. Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Community launch, likely fixed/pre-minted supply, DEX liquidity introduction
|Allocation
|Community/DEX, philanthropy fund, team (implied), marketing/community (implied)
|Usage/Incentives
|Speculation, meme engagement, charitable donations, community-driven growth
|Locking
|No formal locking; tokens are liquid and tradable from launch
|Unlocking
|No vesting or unlock schedule; all tokens presumed unlocked at launch
7. Additional Context and Implications
- Market Impact: HIPPO (sudeng) reached an all-time high of $0.0143 on October 7, 2024, reflecting strong community interest and the power of meme-driven narratives in crypto.
- Philanthropy: The integration of charitable giving distinguishes HIPPO from many other memecoins, potentially broadening its appeal beyond pure speculation.
- Risks: As with all memecoins, HIPPO is subject to high volatility, speculative trading, and lacks intrinsic utility beyond community and charitable engagement.
- No Locking/Unlocking: The absence of vesting or lock-up periods means there is no artificial supply restriction, which can lead to both rapid price appreciation and sharp corrections.
8. References
- KuCoin: Top Projects in the Sui Network Ecosystem to Watch in 2025
- HTX Exchange: HIPPO Token Information
- Kraken: sudeng (HIPPO) Price
- Official HIPPO Website
- SuiScan Explorer: sudeng Token
9. Conclusion
sudeng (HIPPO) exemplifies the new wave of memecoins that blend viral internet culture with real-world impact. Its token economics are simple and transparent, with no complex vesting or locking mechanisms, and its unique philanthropic angle sets it apart in the crowded memecoin landscape. However, as with all such tokens, participants should be aware of the speculative nature and inherent risks.
Sudeng (HIPPO) Prishistorikk
