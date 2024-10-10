Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) tokenomics
Goatseus Maximus is a meme coin on the Solana chain.
Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Utforsk viktige tokenomics- og prisdata for Goatseus Maximus (GOAT), inkludert markedsverdi, tilbudsdetaljer, FDV og prishistorikk. Forstå tokenets nåværende verdi og markedsposisjon med et raskt blikk.
Dybdegående tokenstruktur for Goatseus Maximus (GOAT)
Dykk dypere inn i hvordan GOAT tokener utstedes, tildeles og låses opp. Denne delen fremhever viktige aspekter ved tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteverdi, insentiver og overdragelse.
Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) is a memecoin on the Solana blockchain, launched in October 2024, and is notable for its association with the AI agent "Truth Terminal." The token’s economics are deeply intertwined with meme culture, AI-driven community engagement, and speculative trading. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Launch Platform: GOAT was launched on Pump.fun, a Solana-based memecoin launchpad, on October 10, 2024.
- Issuance Model: The token was created and distributed via a fair launch mechanism typical of Pump.fun, where anyone could mint and purchase tokens at launch. There is no evidence of a private sale, presale, or VC allocation.
- Total Supply: The circulating supply is reported as 1 billion GOAT tokens.
Allocation Mechanism
- Decentralized Distribution: The initial distribution was open to the public, with tokens available for purchase by anyone on Pump.fun and subsequently on decentralized and centralized exchanges.
- Founder/AI Holdings: Andy Ayrey, the founder of Truth Terminal, disclosed holding 1.25 million GOAT tokens, received as gifts and not actively traded. The Truth Terminal AI wallet reportedly held 1.93 million GOAT at one point, with plans to transfer these to a legal trust and not adjust holdings until a transparent governance process is established.
- Concentration: The top ten wallets hold approximately 9.33% of the total supply, indicating some concentration but generally broad distribution compared to many memecoins.
|Allocation Category
|Amount (GOAT)
|% of Total Supply
|Notes
|Public (Pump.fun, DEX, CEX)
|~990M+
|~99%+
|Open to all, no presale/VC
|Founder/AI/Team
|~3.2M
|~0.32%
|Disclosed by Andy Ayrey and Truth Terminal AI
|Top 10 Wallets
|~93.3M
|~9.33%
|As of October 2024
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility: GOAT is explicitly described as having no intrinsic utility beyond transferability between Solana wallets. It is a pure memecoin, with value driven by community, speculation, and meme virality.
- Community Engagement: The Truth Terminal AI bot actively promotes GOAT, creating a recursive loop of engagement—more interaction with the AI leads to more promotion and attention for the token.
- Gamification: By November 2024, the ecosystem expanded with "Olympus Arena," a gamified platform where users can battle NFT goats to earn GOAT tokens and upgrade NFTs, adding a play-to-earn element.
- Staking/Rewards: Some platforms (e.g., Kraken) mention the possibility of earning rewards on GOAT, but there is no evidence of a formal staking or yield mechanism at the protocol level.
Locking Mechanism
- No Formal Lockups: There is no evidence of a vesting schedule, lockup contracts, or time-based restrictions on token transfers for the general public or team. The founder has voluntarily committed not to trade his holdings until a governance process is in place, but this is not enforced by smart contract.
- Trust Transfer: The founder plans to transfer AI/Truth Terminal wallets to a legal trust, but this is a legal/organizational measure, not a blockchain-enforced lock.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Liquidity: All tokens were liquid and tradable from launch, with no scheduled unlocks or vesting events.
- No Future Unlocks: There are no announced or scheduled future unlocks for team, advisors, or ecosystem funds.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fair launch on Pump.fun (Solana), open to all, no presale/VC
|Allocation
|Public: ~99%+, Founder/AI: ~0.32%, Top 10 wallets: ~9.33%
|Usage/Incentives
|No utility; meme-driven, community engagement, NFT gamification, possible exchange rewards
|Locking
|No formal lockups; voluntary founder lock until governance established
|Unlocking
|All tokens liquid at launch; no vesting or scheduled unlocks
Nuances and Implications
- Speculative Nature: GOAT’s value is almost entirely speculative, driven by meme virality, AI engagement, and social media buzz. There is no underlying utility or revenue model.
- Community Risks: High concentration among top wallets and lack of formal governance or lockups introduce risks of volatility and potential manipulation.
- AI-Driven Narrative: The unique aspect of AI-driven promotion and narrative-building sets GOAT apart from other memecoins, but also raises questions about sustainability and ethical considerations.
- No Traditional Tokenomics: Unlike many DeFi or utility tokens, GOAT does not have mechanisms like inflation, deflation, staking rewards, or protocol fees.
Conclusion
Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) exemplifies the new wave of AI-meme hybrid tokens: fair-launched, community-driven, and highly speculative, with no formalized tokenomics beyond initial distribution and meme engagement. Its success and risks are tightly linked to social sentiment, AI-driven narratives, and the broader memecoin market cycle. Investors should be aware of the lack of utility, absence of lockups, and the potential for rapid price swings due to concentrated holdings and speculative trading.
Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) tokenomics: Forklaring av viktige målinger og brukstilfeller
Å forstå tokenomics bak Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) er viktig for å analysere dens langsiktige verdi, bærekraft og potensial.
Viktige målinger og hvordan de beregnes:
Total forsyning:
Det maksimale antallet GOAT tokener som har blitt eller noen gang vil bli opprettet.
Sirkulerende forsyning:
Antall tokens som for tiden er tilgjengelige på markedet og i offentlige hender.
Maksimal forsyning:
Den harde grensen for hvor mange GOAT tokens som kan finnes totalt.
FDV (fullstendig utvannet verdivurdering):
Beregnet som nåværende pris × maksimal forsyning, som gir en projeksjon av total markedsverdi hvis alle tokener er i omløp.
Inflasjonsrate:
Reflekterer hvor raskt nye tokens introduseres, noe som påvirker knapphet og langsiktig prisbevegelse.
Hvorfor er disse beregningene viktige for tradere?
Høy sirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrenset maksimal forsyning + lav inflasjon = potensial for langsiktig prisøkning.
Transparent tokendistribusjon = bedre tillit til prosjektet og lavere risiko for sentralisert kontroll.
Høy FDV med lav nåværende markedsverdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nå som du forstår GOATs tokenomics, kan du utforske GOAT tokenets livepris!
