Bonk (BONK) tokenomics
Bonk (BONK) Informasjon
Bonk is the first Solana dog coin for the people, by the people with 50% of the total supply airdropped to the Solana community. The Bonk contributors were tired of toxic “Alameda” tokenomics and wanted to make a fun memecoin where everyone gets a fair shot.
Bonk (BONK) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Utforsk viktige tokenomics- og prisdata for Bonk (BONK), inkludert markedsverdi, tilbudsdetaljer, FDV og prishistorikk. Forstå tokenets nåværende verdi og markedsposisjon med et raskt blikk.
Dybdegående tokenstruktur for Bonk (BONK)
Dykk dypere inn i hvordan BONK tokener utstedes, tildeles og låses opp. Denne delen fremhever viktige aspekter ved tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteverdi, insentiver og overdragelse.
Bonk ($BONK) is a Solana-based meme token with a strong community focus, designed to incentivize ecosystem growth, reward participation, and provide utility across DeFi, gaming, and NFT applications. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Genesis Supply: BONK launched with a maximum supply of 100 trillion tokens, later reduced to ~93.56 trillion due to burns.
- Airdrop: 50% of the initial supply was airdropped to the Solana community on December 25, 2022, targeting NFT projects, DeFi users, artists, developers, and collectors.
- No Public/Private Sale: There were no public or private sales; the token was not used to raise funds for the project.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial allocation was designed to maximize community engagement and ecosystem development. The table below summarizes the main allocations:
|Allocation Category
|% of Initial Supply
|Locking/Unlocking Mechanism
|Solana NFT Projects
|21.0%
|Fully unlocked at genesis
|Early Contributors
|21.0%
|3-year linear vesting from Jan 1, 2023
|Market Participants & DeFi Users
|15.8%
|Fully unlocked at genesis
|BONK DAO
|15.8%
|Used for community initiatives, managed by DAO
|Artists & Collectors
|10.5%
|Fully unlocked at genesis
|Solana Developers
|5.3%
|Fully unlocked at genesis
|Initial Liquidity
|5.3%
|Fully unlocked at genesis
|Marketing
|5.3%
|Fully unlocked at genesis
- DAO Allocation: BONK DAO controls 15.8% for community-driven initiatives, with governance managed via Realms.
- Early Contributors: 21% is linearly vested over three years, incentivizing long-term commitment.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
Core Utilities
- DeFi: BONK is used in liquidity pools (e.g., BONK/SOL, BONK/USDC) on BonkSwap and other Solana DEXs. LPs earn a share of transaction fees (APY ranged from 23.43% to 43.36% as of Jan 2024).
- Staking: LPs receive esBONK rewards, which can be staked to unlock BONK at a 1:1 ratio over 365 days.
- Gaming: BONK is integrated as an in-game currency across 25+ blockchain games.
- NFTs: BONK can be used to mint NFTs and participate in NFT-related staking protocols.
- Binary Options: "Bonk or Bust" allows users to bet on SOL/USD price movements, earning or losing BONK based on outcomes.
Incentive Programs
- Referral Program: BonkBot users can refer others and earn a percentage of trading fees (30% in month 1, 20% in month 2, 10% perpetually).
- Buyback & Burn: BonkBot charges a 1% trading fee, 100% of which is used to buy back BONK. 10% of these fees are instantly burned, reducing supply.
- Ecosystem Rewards: Fees from various BONK ecosystem products are distributed to the BONK Rewards Pool, which rewards users who lock their tokens.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms
Locking
- Early Contributors: Subject to a 3-year linear vesting schedule starting January 1, 2023.
- esBONK Staking: esBONK tokens earned by LPs are locked and linearly unlock BONK over 365 days.
- BONK Rewards Pool: Users can lock BONK to receive a share of ecosystem fees.
Unlocking
- Genesis Unlock: Most allocations (except early contributors) were fully unlocked at genesis (Dec 25, 2022).
- Vesting Schedule: Early contributors' tokens unlock gradually over three years.
- esBONK Unlock: esBONK staked on BonkSwap unlocks BONK at a 1:1 ratio over 365 days.
Allocation, Locking, and Unlocking Table
|Recipient Category
|Allocation (%)
|Locking Mechanism
|Unlocking Time/Status
|Solana NFT Projects
|21.0
|None (fully unlocked)
|Genesis (Dec 25, 2022)
|Early Contributors
|21.0
|3-year linear vesting
|Jan 1, 2023 – Jan 1, 2026
|Market Participants & DeFi Users
|15.8
|None (fully unlocked)
|Genesis (Dec 25, 2022)
|BONK DAO
|15.8
|DAO-controlled, for community initiatives
|Ongoing, as per DAO proposals
|Artists & Collectors
|10.5
|None (fully unlocked)
|Genesis (Dec 25, 2022)
|Solana Developers
|5.3
|None (fully unlocked)
|Genesis (Dec 25, 2022)
|Initial Liquidity
|5.3
|None (fully unlocked)
|Genesis (Dec 25, 2022)
|Marketing
|5.3
|None (fully unlocked)
|Genesis (Dec 25, 2022)
Additional Notes
- No Mint/Freeze Authority: The Solana token contract does not allow for minting or freezing, ensuring supply immutability.
- Governance: While the DAO manages treasury allocations, protocol changes are controlled by the project team, with no open governance for tokenholders.
- Ecosystem Integration: BONK is integrated across 139+ applications, including DeFi, gaming, NFT, and social platforms, and is available on 40+ DEXs and CEXs.
Summary
Bonk’s token economics are designed to maximize community participation, incentivize ecosystem growth, and ensure long-term alignment through vesting and DAO-managed allocations. Its mechanisms for issuance, allocation, usage, and incentives are transparent and community-focused, with robust DeFi and gaming integrations, and a clear vesting schedule for core contributors.
Bonk (BONK) tokenomics: Forklaring av viktige målinger og brukstilfeller
Å forstå tokenomics bak Bonk (BONK) er viktig for å analysere dens langsiktige verdi, bærekraft og potensial.
Viktige målinger og hvordan de beregnes:
Total forsyning:
Det maksimale antallet BONK tokener som har blitt eller noen gang vil bli opprettet.
Sirkulerende forsyning:
Antall tokens som for tiden er tilgjengelige på markedet og i offentlige hender.
Maksimal forsyning:
Den harde grensen for hvor mange BONK tokens som kan finnes totalt.
FDV (fullstendig utvannet verdivurdering):
Beregnet som nåværende pris × maksimal forsyning, som gir en projeksjon av total markedsverdi hvis alle tokener er i omløp.
Inflasjonsrate:
Reflekterer hvor raskt nye tokens introduseres, noe som påvirker knapphet og langsiktig prisbevegelse.
Hvorfor er disse beregningene viktige for tradere?
Høy sirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrenset maksimal forsyning + lav inflasjon = potensial for langsiktig prisøkning.
Transparent tokendistribusjon = bedre tillit til prosjektet og lavere risiko for sentralisert kontroll.
Høy FDV med lav nåværende markedsverdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nå som du forstår BONKs tokenomics, kan du utforske BONK tokenets livepris!
