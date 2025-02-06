Dykk dypere inn i hvordan BERA tokener utstedes, tildeles og låses opp. Denne delen fremhever viktige aspekter ved tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteverdi, insentiver og overdragelse.

Berachain introduces a novel Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL) consensus mechanism, combining DeFi incentives with network security. Its tokenomics are designed to maximize capital efficiency, decentralize governance, and align incentives for all ecosystem participants. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Token Model Overview

Berachain operates a dual-token system:

Token Type Functionality BERA Gas/Utility Native gas token for transactions, staking to activate validators, and securing the network. BGT Governance Non-transferable governance token, earned by providing liquidity, used for voting and emissions control. Can be burned 1:1 for BERA.

Issuance Mechanism

BGT (Governance Token): Earned via Emissions: Users earn BGT by providing liquidity to core DeFi protocols (e.g., DEX, lending, perps). Non-transferable: BGT cannot be traded directly but can be burned for BERA. Emissions Directed by Governance: BGT holders vote to direct future emissions to specific pools, similar to veTokenomics (e.g., Curve).

BERA (Gas Token): Minted by Burning BGT: BERA is created by irreversibly burning BGT at a 1:1 ratio. Used for Gas and Staking: Required for transaction fees and validator staking.



Allocation Mechanism

The initial allocation of BERA (and by extension, BGT) is distributed as follows:

Allocation Category % of Total Vesting/Unlocking Details Investors 34.3% 1-year cliff, 1/6th released, then 24-month linear vesting Initial Core Contributors 16.8% 1-year cliff, 1/6th released, then 24-month linear vesting Ecosystem & R&D 20.0% 1-year cliff, 1/6th released, then 24-month linear vesting Future Community Initiatives 13.1% 1-year cliff, 1/6th released, then 24-month linear vesting Airdrop 15.8% Distributed to testnet users, NFT holders, social supporters, dApps, community builders; cliff + linear

Unlocking Schedule Table:

Recipient Allocation % Cliff Period Initial Release Linear Vesting Period Monthly Release (post-cliff) Investors 34.3% 1 year 1/6th 24 months ~5.95M BERA Initial Core Contributors 16.8% 1 year 1/6th 24 months ~2.92M BERA Ecosystem & R&D 20.0% 1 year 1/6th 24 months ~2.19M BERA Future Community Initiatives 13.1% 1 year 1/6th 24 months ~2.27M BERA Airdrop 15.8% Immediate/Cliff Instant/Linear Daily (for linear) ~729,836 BERA (daily)

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL): Liquidity Providers (LPs): Earn BGT emissions by providing liquidity to core protocols (DEX, lending, perps). Governance: BGT holders vote to direct emissions to pools, creating a "bribe" market where protocols can incentivize BGT holders to support their pools. Validators: Stake BERA to secure the network; receive BGT emissions based on delegated BGT. Bribe Mechanism: Protocols can offer incentives to validators/delegators to direct emissions, increasing competition for liquidity and decentralization.

Ecosystem Incentives: Airdrops: Distributed to early users, NFT holders, and community contributors. Community Initiatives: Ongoing incentives for developers, dApps, and user programs.

Value Capture: Swap Fees: A portion of DEX fees is distributed to BGT stakers. Protocol Fees: Lending and perps protocols capture value for the ecosystem.



Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

Locking: BGT: Non-transferable, can only be earned via liquidity provision and staked for governance. Vesting: All major allocations (investors, contributors, ecosystem, community) are subject to a 1-year cliff, followed by linear monthly vesting over 24 months.

Unlocking: Cliff Release: After 1 year, 1/6th of the allocation is released instantly. Linear Vesting: The remaining 5/6th is released monthly over the next 24 months. Airdrop: Some airdrop allocations are distributed instantly, others linearly (e.g., daily).



Example Unlocking Table

Category Cliff Date Initial Release Monthly Release Final Unlock Date Investors 2026-02-06 28,583,333 BERA 5,954,861 BERA 2028-02-06 Core Contributors 2026-02-06 14,000,000 BERA 2,916,667 BERA 2028-02-06 Ecosystem & R&D 2025-02-06 47,500,000 BERA 2,187,500 BERA 2027-02-06 Community Initiatives 2026-02-06 10,916,667 BERA 2,274,306 BERA 2028-02-06

Additional Nuances and Implications

Non-transferability of BGT: Ensures governance power accrues only to active participants, but may lead to centralization among early large LPs.

Ensures governance power accrues only to active participants, but may lead to centralization among early large LPs. Bribe Market: Encourages protocols to compete for emissions, but could lead to plutocratic dynamics if not managed.

Encourages protocols to compete for emissions, but could lead to plutocratic dynamics if not managed. TVL and Security: Since BGT is earned by LPs and not staked directly, Berachain’s TVL is higher relative to traditional PoS chains, as security and liquidity are tightly coupled.

Since BGT is earned by LPs and not staked directly, Berachain’s TVL is higher relative to traditional PoS chains, as security and liquidity are tightly coupled. Unlocking Risks: Large unlocks (especially >5% of supply) can create significant market pressure and price volatility, as observed in broader crypto markets.

Summary Table: Berachain Tokenomics

Aspect Details Issuance BGT earned via liquidity provision; BERA minted by burning BGT Allocation Investors (34.3%), Core Contributors (16.8%), Ecosystem & R&D (20%), Community (13.1%), Airdrop (15.8%) Usage BERA: gas, staking; BGT: governance, emissions direction, can be burned for BERA Incentives LP rewards, bribe market, protocol fees, airdrops, community programs Locking 1-year cliff, then 24-month linear vesting for all major allocations Unlocking 1/6th at cliff, remainder monthly; airdrop partly instant, partly linear

Final Thoughts

Berachain’s tokenomics are designed to maximize capital efficiency and align incentives for liquidity, governance, and security. The dual-token model, PoL consensus, and structured vesting schedules create a robust foundation for sustainable DeFi growth, but also introduce challenges around governance centralization and unlock-related volatility. The system’s success will depend on active community participation and ongoing protocol innovation.